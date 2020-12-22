The Senate finally approves the budgets by a large majority

Updated: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 8:57 PM

The Senate definitively approves the general state budgets for 2021 by a large majority. The accounts will not have to go back to the Congress of Deputies because none of the 3,800 changes proposed by the different groups passed through the Budget Committee will be approved.

In total, 11 political parties, the same ones that have already approved the accounts in Congress, gave the green light to the project in its final stage in the Senate. The accounts will come into force on January 1, after the publication of the finance bill in the Official Journal of the State (BOE). The bill received 145 votes in favor, 118 against and two abstentions.

The most heard complaint during the debate in the Upper House is that none of the amendments were accepted. Even by members of the government, who accuse him of neglecting and pushing through his proposals.

On the government side, Finance Minister María Jesús Montero attended the plenary vote, received amid applause and accompanied by other ministers. “They will allow us to make a leap in modernization to face the challenges of the 21st century, but at the same time strengthen the safety cushion for all citizens, in particular for the youngest and for women, groups particularly punished in all crises, ”the minister said ahead of the vote.

Although initially the final debate was due to take place in two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, sources in the Upper House have indicated their preference as the debate is limited to this Tuesday only.

The government plans to stick to its roadmap so that the new budgets, which include 27 billion EU funds for the coronavirus crisis, arrive in time for the start of the new year and can say goodbye to extended accounts from 2018.