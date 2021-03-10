The Senate gives the green light, without the support of the PP and VOX, to the regulation and decriminalization of euthanasia

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 18:52

The entire Senate has given the green light to the bill on euthanasia, after having again rejected the veto of the PP and Vox, and will send the text to Congress for its final ratification and entry into force three months later. . Only a hundred senators supported the vetoes, against 155 votes against, the same who gave the green light to the bill promoted by the PSOE to regulate medical assistance in dying.

The vote took place a few hours after a long debate held in the morning in the hemicycle, which ended with applause for the relatives of Maribel Tellaetxe and María José Carrasco (patients suffering from incurable diseases and who requested euthanasia before dying), present in the guest gallery. .

“Today is a day of satisfaction,” said PSOE Senator María Esther Carmona, welcoming the “strong” parliamentary support for the text, “a good law,” she said, responding to a ” social outcry “which calls for a” social outcry “. decriminalization and regulation of euthanasia. He defended that this is a law “full of humanity”, respectful, which does not “designate” or “stigmatize” anyone and that it has all the guarantees for people who ask for help. die and for the professionals who provide it. .

In this context, he accused the PP and Vox of trying to generate “fear and noise” and thanked the work of those who worked selflessly for the law and collected a million signatures in favor of the regulation. euthanasia.

Rejection of PP and Vox

With its veto, the PP rejected a text that it considers “questionable constitutionality” and which, he denounced, leaves the most fragile, the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases and disabilities without protection, that he “stigmatizes”, “discriminates against” and “invites” to end his life.

“We must alleviate the suffering and never eliminate the victims; the state cannot pass from the protection of life to death”, denounced the popular senator Antonio Román, who put the law in “the ideological agenda of ‘a government that seeks social confrontation “and to lead” global progress.

Both the PP and Vox demanded the improvement of palliative care in the face of euthanasia, denounced the fact that reports had not been requested from the advisory bodies and criticized specific aspects of the proposal, such as the obligation for conscientious objectors to register or taking into account the “natural death” caused by euthanasia.