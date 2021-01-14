LETTER SIZE

The seven key skills of tomorrow’s leaders

Ability to develop a strategy in a context of uncertainty; balance between ideas, emotions and actions; and neuroleadership will be the skills most in demand. Finding the best balance between man and machine, humility to develop the talents of others and the capacity for innovation are other essential characteristics of leaders.



BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – January 14, 2021



The advancements and technological changes that have precipitated this year in the business environment are challenging the way leaders motivate and challenge people to act individually and collectively. The need to renew skills and competencies – including leadership – is essential to the competitiveness of an organization and, therefore, to its long-term survival.

“Today we have reached the stage of universal leadership. It is no longer something exclusive to managers, but can be assumed by anyone responsible for a project or a team ”, explains Jess Arajo, CEO of Cegos for Spain and Latam. “Organizations expect their teams to be able to make important decisions in line with the company’s strategy and corporate culture. But leadership does not happen without more: it requires specific skills, which must be developed in the “favorable” environment of a learning organization, ”emphasizes Arajo.

To identify what the market will demand, Cegos, a global leader in consulting, business training and recruiting services, analyzed the situation in more than 50 countries where it operates and identified the seven key competencies of leaders in the industry. tomorrow:

Developing a strategy in a context of uncertainty means picking up certain signals and guiding teams in a direction that keeps them ahead of the pack. In a rapidly changing competitive ecosystem, leaders must be prepared to constantly adjust their strategy and work towards short-term goals. Be true to yourself, but also open – Soft and technical skills are just as important now. As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in the workplace, strictly human characteristics such as responsibility, openness or honesty will prevail. Authentic and open leaders will need to find the right balance between their ideas, their emotions and their actions. Understanding People Through Neuro-leadership Understanding the behaviors and actions of the people the leader works with will help you create a cooperative environment within the company and understand where each person’s unique value lies. As James Teboul and Philippe Damier underline in their book Neuroleadership – The brain facing decision and change (2017): “When faced with decision making or change, our brain often reacts by making mistakes or producing biases. cognitive that hinder our freedom. action. (…) Just as elite athletes need to acquire a good knowledge of their body to be more efficient, managers and leaders need to know the potential and the limits of the human brain if they are to be better. anticipate some of the ways it works. make better decisions or lead change under optimal conditions. “Converge, but remain flexible. Each employee is unique, so leaders must be flexible enough to leverage their strengths and bring as much diversity to their teams as possible. At the same time, leaders must facilitate convergence towards a goal common and a common business philosophy Finding the best balance between man and machine The most effective leaders will find the best division of labor between people and machines to maximize They should not focus only on the ‘integration of artificial intelligence into the company: they should also use it to adapt and optimize processes. Humility to develop the talents of others Leaders create a real learning culture in the company when they recognize that they can benefit from the experience of the lowest in the organization.In his book Alive at work (Harvard Business Review Press, 2018), Daniel M. Cable explains that a resourceful and humble leader with his subordinates provides “tangible emotional support as they experience and grow progressively.” Encouraging innovation Managers must foster ownership, autonomy and responsibility among their employees. In other words, they should encourage them to think for themselves and try new ideas. It is then up to leaders to fully understand their market so they can make informed decisions and ensure that innovations translate into results and deliver performance.

“To foster this leadership that we need in the future, companies must offer their employees the freedom to develop their skills, that they can take charge of their own professional development and, subsequently, make a real contribution to the organizational development. . The investment in terms of human resources and training is crucial both for the teams and for the leader, who can only succeed by making the most of his teams and of each person on the team, ”concludes Jess Arajo.

