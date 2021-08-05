The seven keys to the digital acceleration of the commercial fabric in the face of the post-COVID recovery

The seven keys to the digital acceleration of the commercial fabric in the face of the post-COVID recovery

The uncertainty that characterizes these times is forcing companies to adapt again, seeking solutions through the circular economy and digitization. That’s why, from Vector ITC, to Softtek Company, an international technology and digital group, they argue that it’s time to think about and redesign a future where technology is central. To do this, they have created a roadmap in which they develop seven key levers that will allow the digital acceleration of the commercial fabric in the face of the recovery.

Digitization is the main driver of acceleration. Businesses can achieve this by fostering a learning-driven organization, while building long-term, trusting relationships with digitally minded businesses. Responding to market demands quickly and appropriately is vital. To do this, we need mechanisms that allow us to adapt company strategy, budget management and the organization itself with minimum friction and maximum flexibility. Our base as a company must be made up of successful teams that work with a Lean-Agile mindset.

These levers are global actions which, although they are interconnected in many cases, together form a roadmap of actions to be carried out at each stage, with which, for many years, Vector ITC has supported companies since the beginning of his project. paths, becoming a key technological partner:

Create a great CX for customers. The digital paradigm has changed and with it the figure and role of the consumer, to become the epicenter of all business decisions. The customer experience makes the ultimate difference in your purchasing decision, more than other factors. In today’s reality, it is essential to foster the disruption of the competitive market by exploring and leveraging new business models and sectors, in addition to the products and services we offer. Take innovation to the next level by co-designing with customers. Use the power of data and analytics to gain competitive advantage, understand consumer behavior, and spot market trends. Boost the business agility of your organization, by strengthening the ability to provide a rapid and innovative response to market challenges and to adapt. Filling our organizations with people with the necessary digital skills and prepared for the digital world requires building a digital culture. Opt for cutting-edge technology to create a lightweight enterprise architecture, high DevOps maturity, and a cloud ecosystem that paves the way for successful business digitalization.

“The impact of the pandemic has highlighted the critical need for a resilient, flexible and scalable operating model. In this sense, companies are focusing their efforts on reconfiguring their enterprise architecture with the aim of making it an ecosystem of modular and intelligent solutions, ”explains Rafael Conde, director of digital and innovation at Vector ITC.

What characterizes the most innovative companies on the market is their ability to bring experimentation to all levels of the organization and especially close to the customer. We need to create spaces for innovation, like co-design labs to find disruptive solutions to emerging problems and experiment quickly, accelerating learning cycles. Therefore, today we need to rethink the way data is viewed, establishing a clear data strategy in the enterprise to get the maximum performance from the possibilities offered by Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

To ensure the present and future profit of our business, we need to rethink digital technologies that allow us to expand our sales channels by creating our own e-commerce marketplaces (and using third parties), as well as improving the customer acquisition and retention through digital marketing and marketing automation. Thanks to digital technologies, we must establish a close relationship with our customers, understand their situation in real time. This allows us to develop a hyper-personalized omnichannel strategy.

In conclusion, technology has moved from being a medium to a business engine, which promotes accelerated digitization of companies. This process requires a strong commitment to cutting-edge technology, based on a new model of enterprise architecture, supported by the use of digital platforms, with cloud services and always guaranteeing cybersecurity.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric