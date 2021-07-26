“The shock between the generations comes from the lack of communication and two very different conceptions of what it means to work”

In today’s job market, we are experiencing a phenomenon that is reflected in everyday life. The increase in life expectancy as well as the fall in the birth rate are causing great changes in demographic level. Changes that leave us with a present and, more importantly, a future with an increasingly aging population in which generations like X or Y (better known as millennials) will be the dominant ones. And it’s not bad, on the contrary. But I know that it involves changes and modifications in the way we work and in our way of reporting.

In the world of work, as we said, the same thing happens. The future workload will fall on seniors, over 40, 50 or 60, who may not be adapted to new ways of working, new technologies, new modes of socialization. Of course, they also have an “experience backpack” behind them which is very, very valuable.

Therefore, far from signifying a delay or anything negative, this aging of the workforce should be used by companies to maximize and improve their productivity and achieve the goal they have set themselves as a company. This synergy between senior talent and young talent can be one of the keys to success at workplace and company level.

“Older people are breaking the mold of what it means to work and younger people are already inventing the concept of what it means to work in the 21st century.”

Raquel Roca told us all about it in an interview with RRHHDigital. Journalist, teacher, speaker … Raquel is an expert on the future of work and intergenerational cohabitation in business. It is not in vain that the author’s reference books on the subject such as ‘Knowmads’ or ‘Silver Surfers’.

For her, “senior talent not only brings innovation, creativity, agility … but it is also a talent that the company needs because the strongest workforce in the future will reside in this larger talent. It is not only a collective force that we need to nurture and empower and we also need to break down a series of prejudices that we associate with the issue of age to understand that these characteristics or abilities are possessed by anyone. who, whatever their age “.

Raquel Roca recognizes that the main difference between the youngest and the most senior workers is not in age but in the work habits acquired over the years. “It is true that older people have been working longer in certain organizational models in which another set of parameters was required and therefore the process of changing to new habits may take longer, but it is not to because of age, “he warns. . “Older people are breaking the mold of what it means to work and younger people are already inventing the concept of what it means to work in the 21st century. The shock between the generations comes from a lack of communication and two very different concepts of what it means to work, ”insists our interviewee.

Competitiveness of senior executives, responsibility of workers and companies

Raquel Roca is clear that the responsibility for ensuring that older workers can continue to maintain their competitiveness in today’s labor market lies with both the worker himself and the company. “The company can help through age management strategies, take care of the professional career development of senior talent, implement their self-esteem and update knowledge and tools. We must take into account the value of people who have worked for many years. experience backpack “.

Based on all his knowledge and experience regarding talent and the future of work, Raquel Roca started the Silver Academy. It is an academy designed for senior professionals who wish to either stay competitive in today’s world of work or develop new skills and reinvent themselves as professionals. An online school with content tailored to the needs of “Silver Surfers”.

