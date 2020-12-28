the situation in Catalonia and Valencia is getting worse

Publication: Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:36 PM

The data are not encouraging in Spain, which is why Health has asked not to lower their guard despite the start of the vaccination campaign. In the case of Catalonia, in the last 24 hours, more than 1,000 new infections have been recorded and 45 people have died. In addition, special attention must be paid to the pressure in hospitals, since 25 people have been admitted to intensive care in recent hours.

The number of patients in ICUs in Valencia has also increased. There, the situation also worsened, with an incidence rate of 376 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the second highest after the Balearic Islands.

For its part, Extremadura is one of the few autonomous communities to have increased restrictions during the Christmas period: the capacity of department stores is reduced to 30% and the hotel industry will have to close at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the north, the autonomous communities continue to carry out tests. In Galicia, according to data released this Sunday, there are more than 5,600 infected. Most transmit the coronavirus at home, but 278 people have had to go to hospital. And in the Basque Country, screenings confirmed 226 new positives, after more than 4,000 tests carried out this Saturday.

Andalusia will assess this Monday whether or not to toughen the restriction measures. The Community expert committee will do this at a meeting. There, infections have stabilized, with 297 positive cases per day and the number of hospital admissions has declined, although Malaga remains the province with the most cases.

In Cantabria, the incidence of the last days is maintained, although they are still very aware of the ICUs, where there are 23 people admitted.

It should be noted that with Christmas and the weekends, many communities have not updated their latest data, so next week will be when the impact of Christmas gatherings on the infection rate starts to grow. be analyzed.