the six symptoms to alert you to – ScoopCube

Conclusion This is one of the most feared side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine: venous thrombosis, a blood clotting disorder that can lead to death. How do you recognize your warning signs?

Since the start of the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of the vaccination campaign in France, the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) has reported 34 cases of thrombosis out of more than four million injections. Of these 34 thrombosis cases, 11 deaths were counted.

Venous thrombosis is the main fear of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca serum. They are defined by the formation of a blood clot in a vein or artery. The symptoms and risks of a thrombosis vary depending on the location of the clot: With a venous thrombosis, the risks are often less important. Arterial thrombosis can cause pulmonary embolism, in which the blood clot can travel from an artery to the lungs.

Thrombosis causes symptoms in most cases, but not always. A healthy lifestyle is the best way to prevent their occurrence. Smoking, alcohol consumption and a sedentary lifestyle should therefore be avoided to avoid the occurrence of thrombosis.

Pain in the leg

This is the most common symptom. Calf or thigh pain may alert you to the formation of a thrombosis as blood clots form in the lower limbs. Numbness can also be felt. If the thrombosis is arterial, the pain becomes more severe, especially when walking.

Swelling of the legs

The calf will swell if a clot forms there. This edema can sometimes go back to the knee.

stomach pain

With arterial thrombosis, some symptoms may be felt in the upper body. Chest tightness and difficulty breathing may occur. These symptoms are similar to those of a myocardial infarction

Bruises

The site of clot formation may appear “blue,” with a blue, purple, or sometimes white color. Sometimes there may be a slight reddening if the thrombosis is superficial

Hardened skin

The skin where the clot formed may appear harder, shinier, and tighter, which can be painful to the touch.

Vision problems

If the clot forms in an artery in the brain, it can lead to problems with vision or even speech. Unconsciousness or paralysis may occur. These symptoms are similar to those of a stroke