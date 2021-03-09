The skills, essential tools and without belonging to a single gender

The experience of the Recognize Network over the past six years of work has led to a clear conclusion about the role of women in volunteering: skills development is genderless.

For this reason, since Recognize, they clearly want to bet on the development of general skills and competences, such as leadership, negotiation, adaptability or planning, to improve the capacities of volunteers and thus, regardless of their gender. , they manage both to enter the labor market or to improve professionally to reach positions of greater responsibility and, thus, to promote a real equality which manages to shatter the glass ceilings.

Recognize works to promote the skills that men and women acquire in volunteer programs, and that these skills enhance their professional profile in the labor market to break the unjust glass ceiling once and for all. And it is that about 60% of volunteering in the whole country is female, as revealed by the report carried out by the Volunteer Observatory of the Volunteer Platform of Spain (PVE).

“The social base, and everything related to education in its formal and informal models, is fundamentally made up of women. It is a more protective or maternal dimension, of an ingrained conception of what is linked to women, ” says María Valencia, president of Didania, one of the three promoters of recognition with the Scouts of Spain and the Don Bosco Confederation.

And it is that this study also reveals that female volunteers are involved in programs or activities related to education and social health, while men, on the other hand, tend to participate in sports, international and social projects. civil protection.

On the contrary, there is still a long way to go to break the glass ceiling of the Third Sector. As is the case in the business world, 2 out of three people hired are women, as well as in terms of volunteering (6 out of 10), but on the contrary occupy less than 45% of the positions on the boards of directors. and presidencies, and less than 50% of the addresses of organizations and associations, according to the latest study carried out by the Fundación Seres. In addition, this report reveals that the larger the size of the entities, both economically and personally, the smaller the presence of women.

“In Scout groups we see gender parity, but in the management team we are only two women out of the eight people who make up the leadership,” says Elena Cabezas, President of Scouts Spain. “We had a lot of trouble finding women who wanted to take the plunge into this role. Perhaps this is due to the social and historical context in which women feel they have responsibilities, care, which leads them to reject positions of professional responsibility so as not to neglect personal responsibilities. ”

“We must continue to work for equality through education. Society is improving and we can see how little by little women are occupying positions of responsibility. But there is still a lot of work to be done, ” says Pilar Blasco, President of the Don Bosco Confederation. “At the end of the day, if there are no women in representative positions, girls and teens will never believe they can get there because they will not be represented.”

“When a woman steps into a position of responsibility, she permeates the whole of society and, therefore, other women in the future will acquire this commitment,” continues Elena Cabezas. “Our role today is to take the plunge and acquire positions of responsibility so that, little by little, the balance is balanced and that it is something more natural to see a woman in a position of responsibility. “.

Therefore, we believe that it is very relevant for women to access positions of responsibility in the social and political spheres, to make visible the female potential in public spaces. At Reconoce, we will continue to work for equality between men and women, and to support the leadership of women in the entities and spaces of responsibility, as is the case of the three women who lead the three state entities that promote Reconoce.

