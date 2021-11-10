the-slaughter-of-400-slaves-of-pedanio-segundo-defines-the-roman-world

Antiquity was “a society of slaves”, as defined by the influential historian Moses Finley, in which millions of people owned absolutely nothing, were not masters of their lives or their will. They could be killed, raped, forced to work until exhaustion, and separated from their families. They lived in constant fear of being sold or mistreated but, above all, they were “consumed by the desire for freedom,” writes Berkeley professor Robert C. Knapp in his classic essay The Forgotten of Rome (Criticism).

The presence of slaves is constant in Latin literature, since The Satyricon of Petronius to The golden ass of Apuleyus. Now, as Knapp explains, there are hardly any material remains, since they had almost no possessions. However, the archaeological team at Pompeii announced on Saturday, November 6, the discovery of a room that was surely occupied by slaves. It is a space of 16 square meters with three beds and some objects, in the town of Civita Giuliana, which is still being excavated, in the city buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in the year 79 of our era.

The room, which only had a small window at the top and lacked decoration on the walls, it had to be both a bedroom and a storeroom. The objects it contains, when investigated, will allow us to better understand the daily life of some humans who represented around the 15% of the population, but whose contribution to the economy was essential. “Although we know that slaves have been exploited in most societies,” Finley wrote, “there have only been five genuine slave societies, two of them in ancient times: Greece and Rome.” The other three are: the United States, the Caribbean and Brazil until well into the 19th century.

Room for slaves discovered last Saturday in Pompeii. Pompeii Archaeological Park / EFE

A ruthless institution

In the 1950s, Finley was one of the first historians who began to shed light on the profound injustice that marks the Roman world and that, until then, only appeared as a backdrop. “The life of a slave was not very different from that of a domestic animal,” writes Cambridge classics professor Jerry Toner in Sixty million Romans (Critic). “A life of hard work, beatings and scarce food, as well as sexual abuse, with hardly any rights. If they had to appear in court, even as witnesses, they were tortured to ensure that their statement was reliable. Subjected to a brutalizing regime, their psychological humiliation was total ”. Even in a brutal society like the Roman one, slavery was an especially ruthless institution.

Although they almost always did the toughest and most dangerous jobs, not all slaves lived under the same conditions — no it was the same to be a teacher as a worker in a salt mine or a sex slave – but all were subjected to not only physical but also psychological martyrdom of lack of will: they were forced to do what their masters ordered them to do. moment when they asked. Cambridge Classics teacher Mary Beard wrote the foreword to the book How to Handle Your Slaves (Sphere of Books), in which a Roman nobleman named Marco Sidonio Falco (actually, was the classics teacher Jerry Toner) explained how a system based on servitude works, which could only be maintained with violence and terror.

In that text, the British researcher recalled the difficulty to understand, since the 21st century, the relationships between masters and slaves in classical Rome. “They were concerned about what the slaves were up to behind their back. ‘All slaves are our enemies’, said an old motto that Falco knew well, “writes Beard, who recalls a story that sums up the brutality with which Rome treated serfs: the murder of the 400 slaves of Lucio Pedanio Secundo, which Tacitus collects in book XIV of his Annals .

Slaves in a mosaic preserved in Carthage (Tunisia). Print Collector (Print Collector / Getty Images)

Gods as witnesses

Pedanio Secundo was a prefect of Rome who was assassinated by one of his slaves in the time of Nero, in the first century AD. “According to the ancient custom, it was appropriate that all the slaves who had lived under the same roof were taken to torture”, writes the historian Tacitus (47 – 120), in the Anales (Alianza Editorial, translation by Crescente López de Juan). The order caused great riots in Rome, probably due to the high presence of freedmen in the population. There was a public discussion for and against the massacre, during which Gaius Cassius Longinus delivered a speech that perfectly reflects the mentality of many Romans towards their human possessions.

“Our ancestors They distrusted the way of being of the slaves ”, collects Tacitus in his chronicle,“ despite the fact that they were born in the same fields and houses as them and they immediately received the affection of their masters. Well, once we have in our slave families nations with different rites, with or without foreign religions, all that mess cannot be repressed except through fear. It is true that some innocents will die. But when one in ten of an army that has fled is beaten to death, the brave also enter the draw. Every great lesson has something unfair, but what goes against each one in particular is outweighed by the general interest. ”

The execution was confirmed, but it could not be carried out because the crowd blocked the passage of the victims to the gallows. The indignant Emperor Nero deployed his troops to allow the massacre to take place. This horror is reminiscent of the end of the Stanley Kubrick film Spartacus , based on a novel by Howard Fast, when all those who have participated in the rebellion are crucified on the Appian Way for refusing to betray his boss: the famous “I am Spartacus”, which prevents the revolutionary leader from being located.

Relief showing slaves in a workshop. DEA / A. DAGLI ORTI (De Agostini via Getty Images)

In that cruel world, which did not change with the arrival of Christianity – Saint Paul told the Christians of Colosse: “Servants, obey your masters on Earth at all times” – there was also solidarity. “We have received many proofs of mutual aid and friendship between slaves,” Knapp writes in The Forgotten of Rome . “In normal circumstances, whether in a large house, in a smaller compound or in rural areas, the slaves created bonds and established relationships that gave meaning to their lives, despite the insecurity and brutality”, continues this professor emeritus of Ancient History of the University of Berkeley.

Knapp remembers an inscription that recounts the friendship between two slaves who ended up as freedmen: “Between you and me, my most appreciated companion, there was never a dispute some. With this inscription I also want the gods above and below to witness that you and I, bought as slaves at the same time in the same house, were freed together. We were not separated on any day until the day of your fateful death. ”