The slow improvement in the epidemic continues in Catalonia and the number of ICU patients is declining

Posted: Saturday March 6, 2021 10:34 AM

Epidemic indicators in Catalonia continue to decline very slowly, with 1,490 infections and 28 new deaths reported since Friday. Likewise, this Saturday the number of severe coronavirus patients in ICUs is also decreasing, seven less than the day before.

Thus, according to epidemiological data updated by the Ministry of Health, the number of patients hospitalized this Saturday is 1,530, a total of 75 less than the day before, including 515 in intensive care, seven less than this Friday.

In general, most epidemic indicators decline very slowly, which epidemiologists report is the spread of the more contagious British variant, although the speed of spread (Rt), which has remained stable for the past three days, has increased d ‘one hundredth and stands at 0.93.

In contrast, the risk of regrowth (EPG), an index that measures the potential growth of the epidemic, is 216 points, five less than this Friday. And the cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days (IA14) has also fallen to 238 cases, seven fewer than the day before.

In the last seven days, the positive cases confirmed by PCR or antigen test have been 8,348. In this way, the positivity, that is to say the percentage of positive PCR and antigen tests, stands at 4 , 83%, 11 hundredths less than this Friday, below the 5% that the WHO establishes to consider the pandemic as controllable.

The death toll since the first death of COVID in Catalonia, which marks one year on March 6, now stands at 20,838 victims, including 28 notified in the last hours.

By regions, those which continue to have a higher risk of regrowth are the Val d’Aran, with an EPG of 1195-170 points less than yesterday, followed by Ripollès (568), Moianès (556), Garrotxa ( 540), Osona (538) and Conca de Barberà (509). The number of regions below the 100 EPG threshold has increased from ten to eight and one of them, Priorat (17), is less than 30, indicating that it is at low risk.

Barcelonès, the most densely populated region, has a risk of re-epidemic of 232, five points lower than yesterday, and the speed of contagion of the virus is 0.96, one hundredth more than the day before. Barcelona city have a regrowth risk of 225 today, five points less than yesterday, and the spread speed is 0.98, one hundredth more.

Specifically, this Friday Health reported that the incidence in Spain had dropped from 150 cases for the first time since August 21 to 149.23 cases in the last 14 days. However, seven Autonomous Communities exceed these 150 cases, as is the case of Catalonia or Melilla, which has the highest rate (390.81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).