the smallest monkey in the world: pygmy marmosets The smallest monkeys in the world Research says Connection with two different species

Washington

American biologists have made a big statement after researching the world’s smallest pygmy marmoset. Scientists believe that this monkey is made up of two different species. In such a situation, the qualities of these two species are present inside this monkey. Let us tell you that the weight of an adult pygmy marmoset is only 100 grams. These monkeys are found in the tropical rain forests of South America.

relationship between two different species

In research published in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, the structure and DNA of this monkey’s skull later confirms that it belongs to two different species. Lila Porter, lead author of the study and biological anthropologist from northern Illinois, said our study showed that the two species cannot be distinguished by the color of their fur, but they are distinguished by differences in their mitochondrial DNA and the structure of their skulls.

Researchers reject the difference in fur color

In an earlier study, differences were reported regarding the color of this monkey’s fur. However, new research cancels out the color difference. This team said that the color of the monkey’s fur appears to be highly variable. In such a situation, the color of the pygmy marmoset monkeys living in an area may also be different. Porter said a comparison of the structure of their skulls suggests their foraging methods may have been different.

Their weight is only 100 grams

Pygmy marmoset monkeys weigh only 100 grams as adults. These monkeys are found in the Amazon rainforest located on the South American continent. These researchers had collected samples of this monkey from at least 13 locations in South America for their research. These included regions of Ecuador and Peru. These monkeys were previously known as “eastern” and “western” pygmy marmosets, but Porter’s team recommends reclassifying them as “northwest” and “south” for greater accuracy.

Their body is no taller than six inches

The two species of pygmy marmoset with which this team has discovered a relationship will have the scientific names Cebuella pygmia and Cebuella niventris. These monkeys live in groups, with the female giving birth to the young while the male takes care of them. Despite their full growth, their body length is only six inches.