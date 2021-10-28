the-smart-container-that-rewards-you-for-recycling

The residents of the Barcelona town of Sant Boi de Llobregat, from 84. 500 inhabitants, are one step closer to the future than the rest. At least in terms of managing your waste. Since October 1, they have had yellow containers capable of recognizing the container that is deposited in them and warn citizens if they are doing it incorrectly. What differentiates them from the rest of the containers is an electronic ring located in their opening that collects the information of the products through their bar codes. And it can also process data on habits (frequency of use, type of waste, neighborhood …) to help improve the process. These smart containers will be part of the container network of the Reciclos project, the first Refund and Reward System (SDR) promoted in 2019 in Spain by Ecoembes that rewards residents who recycle with virtual points (baptized as recycles ), exchangeable for participations in product raffles, public transport vouchers or donations to collaborative environmental and social projects.

The experience of Sant Boi de Llobregat serves as a testing ground for the subsequent expansion of containers by other Spanish cities. “We are taking another step on the road to recycling in the future,” announced the mayor of the town, Lluïsa Moret, during the presentation of the initiative to the Samboyans. Sant Boi was one of the first cities in 2019 to host the Recycle project in its streets.

Designing the recycling of the future

José Luis Moreno, responsible for the R & D & I projects of Ecoembes and leader of the team that has worked on the development of the smart ring, explains that the basis of everything is the communication system between the container and the user that is established through the Recycle web application. “First, with his mobile phone, the user goes to one of these new containers and identifies himself by scanning a QR code printed on the surface of the cube. From there, it introduces packaging and the device recognizes them through a series of optical sensors that register their barcodes, ”explains Moreno. If the ring glows red, it means that the user is inserting the wrong container and the system will not let the waste fall into the bucket. If it lights up green, after one second, the operation ends and the container falls into the container. “These data are uploaded to a cloud: this citizen has recycled three bottles and we give him three recycles “, adds Moreno.

A few 24 hours after the citizen has used the technology ring, they will receive the points and can spend them. In Sant Boi, for example, residents can exchange them for donations to the Tots som Santboians Association, dedicated to helping people with disabilities and which will use these grants to launch an initiative to preserve green spaces in the area.

The bar code information improves the traceability of the container. The relevant data that the application can collect, such as the location of the container or the frequency with which the citizen recycles, will allow, Moreno points out, to have information about what or when a neighborhood recycles and if it is done correctly.

“The things we are incorporating are being revolutionary, especially in terms of artificial intelligence, blockchain and tokerization [sistemas compartidos de control de la información en la red]. It is [en todos estos ámbitos] where we will make quite powerful qualitative leaps over the next few years, ”says Moreno. In the long term, the updates to this smart container will be aimed at improving its interaction with the public: “Now it indicates whether or not it is correct to throw a certain container into it. In the future it will tell you where that residue should go and where it shouldn’t. We have many technologies that can be integrated into this task. ”

Along these lines, Óscar Martín, CEO of Ecoembes, highlights that the installation of the streets of these Devices is a sure way to promote the circular economy. “With the smart yellow container we technologically revolutionize the current reward recycling system, taking a leap that allows us to face the new challenges and legislative objectives set from Spain”, he remarks.

Establish the habit of recycling

The Recycling plan reward system developed by the open innovation center The Circular Lab of Ecoembes already I had installed in 45 localities a first generation of these containers with QR. In these, the user scans the barcode of the containers with his mobile and, after throwing them into the yellow container, he must scan the QR code on the buckets, all from the project’s webapp. The data, after almost two years of life, are positive. For example, Vigo, one of the last cities to join this summer, has achieved in several months almost 6. 500 registered users.

To encourage the separation of packaging outside the domestic environment, Ecoembes has installed 40 recycling machines in transport stations, hospitals and shopping and leisure centers of the municipalities that participate in this initiative. In this case, the process is different: users must insert their empty containers one by one, wait five seconds and, finally, scan with their mobile the QR code that will appear on the screen. Although each locality decides which rewards are exchangeable in its municipality, they are generally grouped into four blocks: donations to collaborative environmental and social projects; vouchers for public transport; participations to win local products of proximity (organic wines, vegetables, restaurant meals, cosmetics), sustainable items through raffles (electric scooters, garbage cans to recycle, kit to build a home garden …).