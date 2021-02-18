The solution to help companies recover VAT on their personnel costs

SAP Concur, a global leader in integrated cloud-based business travel and expense management solutions, introduced Concur Tax Assurance by VATBox, which increases regulatory compliance and maximizes demand for VAT on travel expenses , a task that continues to be a challenge for financial fields. This solution combines cutting-edge technology and global tax expertise to ease the burden on financial services and maximize business profitability. This announcement was made during the annual SAP Concur Day event.

Claiming VAT on travel costs, national and international, remains a challenge for financial teams in companies due to the complexity of the process (which changes a lot depending on the country’s legislation), the lack of specialized personnel for the task., or because they don’t have tickets and don’t have full invoices, they end up accumulating large amounts of VAT associated with employee-generated expenses that they never recover. With the arrival of 2021, businesses are thinking about how to stay resilient and find sources of cash. The need for visibility and expense control is critical right now, and compliance is paramount.

Studies indicate that:

54% of qualifying VAT goes unclaimed, so many businesses lose the ability to recover much needed funds by claiming taxes. In Europe, these losses amount to 20 billion euros per year. In addition, over 42% of employee expense transactions are not eligible for VAT claim due to incorrect information or missing data.

Joo Carvalho, Head of SAP Concur for Southern Europe and Francophone Africa, noted that “the economic landscape has changed, and for this reason, we continue to expand the coverage of our solution to meet changing demands. business needs, combining the full integration of moving, spending and VAT recovery processes under a single contract and with the latest technology, with the aim of digitally transforming the process and maximizing liquidity ” .

Artificial intelligence

Concur Tax Assurance by VATBox leverages artificial intelligence to analyze a company’s expense reports and receipt images, maximizing VAT collection and reducing the risk of penalties for non-compliance with the law. The main features of this solution include:

State-of-the-art technology: It combines artificial intelligence and tax knowledge, which can simplify the process, reduce reliance on manual processes and ensure full compliance. The result is a much simpler process for the employee, who only has to submit their expense claim or invoice, simplifying processing and reducing the time the finance department spends reviewing each claim. Global Tax Experience – Integrates with national and international compliance rules and regulations, eliminating the need for manual updates. Easy Integration and Maintenance – Installs using a powerful wizard-based configuration and can be easily configured and maintained – globally and locally – to suit individual business needs.

With this new tool, SAP Concur takes another step forward as a leader in global technology solutions for business travel and expenses, so important to help businesses in the digital transformation they must lead.

The Renfe offer, operational

He also announced that companies can now manage their train journeys through the SAP Concur platform, following the agreement signed a year ago with Renfe. In this way, business travelers can purchase tickets from the railway company in accordance with their company’s travel policy and have access to the rates negotiated by them.

Having the Renfe offer in SAP Concur allows companies to manage their corporate train trips more efficiently, by integrating them into their administrative and accounting procedures and, above all, in line with the travel policy defined by the company. ‘company itself. This is important at a time when the train has become one of the preferred transport options for many business travelers in Spain.

Pastora Rodriguez, Travel Support for Spain at Schneider Electrics, very positively appreciated having Renfe’s offer in the SAP Concur tool. “The flexibility and speed it offers to company employees is an added value. In a time as changing as the one we live in, where most of the trips our employees make is by train, where they can manage their tickets themselves even on weekends and without an intermediary speeds up the day to day. our activity “.

