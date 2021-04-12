The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH) holds its annual general meeting

The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH) held, on April 9, at the RTVE Institute in Madrid, its annual general meeting, which was able to attend nearly a hundred human resources directors and managers of people and talents. The Association has around 900 associates, all responsible for human resources management.

The People Manager Award AEDRH 2020 was, like those of other years, a prize awarded by decision of the Board of Directors of the Association in recognition of this person who has stood out in the management of people and / or teams in their organization, outside the scope of the human resources management function. This year, the People Management Award went to the physician of Juan Abarca Cidn, President of HM Hospitales, who, in his speech of gratitude for the award, said: “I am extremely grateful to have received this award. And if you will allow me, and as this is a recognition as a human resources manager, I would like to dedicate it to the more than 5000 workers of HM Hospitales who have been working for a very hard year and who have given everything to serve the greatest number. patients as possible., both from COVID-19 and other conditions. “

Before the awards ceremony, the round table “Blockchain and human resources: practical cases” was held, where, moderated by the moderator Javier Ali, from Audalia HR Lab, they explained their experience in the field Pablo Palma, Partner in charge of Digital at EY and Emerging Technologies Knowledge Practice, and Manuel Caldern, director of cybersecurity and digital identity at Inetum.

During the day, a plaque was also presented to Alfonso Callejo, president of the Association between 2013 and 2020. Callejo, vice president of human resources at GE Energas Renovables, was virtually connected from France to thank this mention and exchange a few words with the current president, Jess Torres, director of human resources for southern Europe of Rentokil Initial Spain.

