The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and AENOR promote equality certification

They enter into a collaboration agreement

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 30 June 2021



The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and AENOR have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the extension of gender equality and remuneration policies within organizations. To do this, knowledge of AENOR certifications that support good practices in both areas will be strengthened.

The Association, as an organization that seeks and aims to support its associates, all directors of human resources, believes that it is essential to provide them with content of interest that they can apply to their companies and institutions, by providing, through this agreement, specialized content in equality certification.

AENOR has developed two solutions with which organizations will be better able to comply with the legal obligations regarding gender equality and equal remuneration approved in those recently published in the royal decrees. The gender equality model recognizes the work of integration and equal treatment and opportunity between women and men in the management of people in an organization. For its part, the equal pay management model ensures that an organization’s pay system is free from gender bias, ensuring that the pay audit carried out by the organization complies with legal requirements and has a continuous improvement plan.

Both are a strong way to demonstrate to society a real and long-term commitment to equality.

In this context, AEDRH seeks to promote and increase the services offered by the Association, strengthen the interrelationship between the associates, contribute to knowledge in the field of diversity management, equality and sustainability. , help in the professional development of our associates, all of this from institutions and companies such as our sponsors or in this case Aenor.

