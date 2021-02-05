The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and the law firm Ceca Magn renew their collaboration agreement

The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH), an organization created to promote and develop the function of human resources management, and which already has around 800 partners and Ceca Magn Abogados, a leading labor law firm in Spain, renew the signed collaboration agreement with a greater scope.

In this way, Ceca Magn Abogados will continue to support and encourage the development and consolidation of the Association’s project, mainly as a guest legal expert for its associates, in addition to continuing to provide the legal advisory service of the Association. ‘Association. Likewise, both have in their roadmap, the opening of other short-term lines of collaboration, with the sole objective of bringing value and solutions to the partners, taking into account such a turbulent situation. and uncertain than what they are currently experiencing. human resource managers.

For his part, Jess Torres Mateos, president of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, expressed his gratitude to Ceca Magn for his support to the Association, while stressing the importance for AEDRH and HRDs of being able count on the experience and advice of this renowned firm.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital