The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and the RTVE Institute sign a collaboration agreement

The Association will work in close collaboration with the Instituto de Radio Televisin Espaola to transfer training programs such as internal communication or crisis management, among others, to AEDRH members.

22 February 2021



The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and the Spanish Society of Radio-Television have signed a collaboration agreement, in order to cooperate in training, through updating knowledge, methodologies, exchange of experiences and technical resources, seminars, courses, conferences and advice in the field of communication.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Federico Montero Hita, Corporate Managing Director of RTVE Corporation and Jesus Torres Mateos, Association President and Director of Human Resources Southern Europe of Rentokil Initial Espaa.

According to Jess, “this agreement provides an excellent opportunity for our organization to continue to expand the quantity and quality of the training offer available to our associates.” The Association will work in close collaboration with the Instituto de Radio Televisin Espaola to transfer training programs such as internal communication or crisis management, among others, to AEDRH members.

Since its establishment, the Institute has carried out a work of great importance in the field of training and education in the fields of radio, television and communication, this alliance will therefore bring great value to all resource managers. Humans who are part of the Association. This collaboration is based on several pillars of action such as the execution of training plans, the development and delivery of courses, seminars and workshops, the exchange of training and professional experiences through conferences or professional conferences and collaboration in training and audiovisual matters.

The Association, created in 2012, is a meeting forum for professionals, where to promote and develop the managerial role of people in organizations, institutions and companies. To reverse their knowledge in the management of people, between different social agents, institutions and society in general. Its associates share their experiences, concerns and issues in their professional field. To date, it has around 800 partners, all human resources directors of Spanish companies and foreign multinationals present in Spain.

