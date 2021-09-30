the-spanish-bishops-admit-that-they-do-not-have-a-“proactive”-attitude-to-investigate-the-abuse-of-minors-in-the-church

The Spanish Church has reiterated today Thursday that it has no intention of investigating the abuse of minors in the clergy and, therefore, it will continue to be an exception in Western Catholic countries, along with Italy. The bishops of Germany, France or Ireland, among other countries, have undertaken in-depth investigations, which have brought to light thousands of cases, but the spokesman for the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Luis Argüello, has repeated: “We are not going to surely proactively do a general research program ”. He explained that his work will be limited to serving “anyone” who approaches the victim care offices created in each diocese or the associations that work with them.

Argüello has insisted on that “complaints have been minimal” in the last year, since these offices, opened by order of the Pope, began their work. He acknowledged that they have received “news of cases from long ago” but did not give more details of figures, places or dates. The number of cases of pedophilia in the Spanish Catholic Church amounts to 358, with at least 908 victims, according to the accounting kept by EL PAÍS, in the absence of official data or those of the bishops. They are 10 times more than those known only three years ago, when this diary began to investigate it. In France, the independent commission investigating pedophilia in the clergy, and which will present its final report next week, has already calculated that there are at least 10. 000 victims since 1950. In Germany there are 3. 667 from 1946.

Consult the first database of pedophilia in the Church THE COUNTRY counts for the first time known cases of abuse, which includes sentences, journalistic investigations and public complaints that have uncovered the possible crimes of a Spanish religious.

The attitude of the Spanish bishops has been reflected when facing the last case that has come to light, that of the well-known priest Cesáreo Gabaráin. Composer of the most famous songs sung at mass, such as Fisher of men or J united as brothers , and chaplain of the Marist College of Chamberí in Madrid, is accused of at least 17 victims of abuse in the sixties and seventies, as published by EL PAÍS. The case is particularly serious because it was reported by several families from this center and expelled in 1978, but it was simply relocated to another school and a parish from Madrid. In addition, he was appointed prelate of His Holiness by John Paul II.

The head of the Madrid archdiocese was then the president of the Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Vicente Enrique y Tarancón. Asked about it, Argüello referred to the same approach: “On the part of the Episcopal Conference there is no decision to open any investigation and it would be necessary to see in the referred diocese if they want to do it or not, but frankly I doubt it.” He doubts it, he later specified, because both Tarancón and the accused have died and “it is very difficult to open that investigation.” At the insistence on the questions, he interrupted them: “Enough.” In any case, the Archdiocese of Madrid has already declared that it will open an investigation if it receives complaints from victims.

Argüello also ruled out that this scandal would lead to sing Gabaráin’s songs at masses out of respect for the victims. “I think it would be good if we had the ability to distinguish in this type of matter. That is, if this person is a musical composer, to say that his musical work is contaminated by what he could have said or done seems exaggerated to me. Their songs will have to be valued for their musical quality. Do not start something that exceeds an advance of modern time, because this type of sentence is typical of medieval times, in which a person by hanging a sanbenito, a sanbenito with justice, a condemnation of social life, remained contaminated all his family, all his past, everything he could do. (…) We must distinguish between people, because if not, in some way, a kind of death penalty is returning for certain types of crimes, the death penalty for the dead, as well. ”

Gabaráin not only composed liturgical music, he is also the author of Death is not the end , the official hymn since 1981 in tributes to those who died in the act of service of the Armed Forces and the National Police Corps.

