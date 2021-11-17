the-spanish-church-has-already-paid-at-least-two-million-euros-in-compensation-to-victims-of-pedophilia

The Spanish Church assures that the cases of pedophilia in its bosom are very few, but even so the truth is that it has already been forced to pay at least two million euros in compensation to 82 victims in the last four decades, according to the calculation that results from the EL PAÍS database. This registry, the only one existing in Spain in the absence of official data and those of the Church, counts the cases known through the press or the judicial decisions that this newspaper has been able to locate. Adding the compensations imposed on these convictions, the exact figure is 2. 60. 728 euros. It is the only way to calculate a guideline figure, because the Church refuses to reveal the number of cases it is aware of, the compensation it has paid, and to investigate past abuses. In France, the Church has recognized 330. 000 victims after the work of an investigation commission, and now faces the payment of compensation; has announced that for this it is willing to sell its real estate assets.

The amounts recorded by this newspaper only concern the cases of 43 pedophiles (20 priests, 15 religious, two seminarians and four lay people with pastoral positions), and a good part corresponds to the agreement reached by the Marists of Catalonia with 25 families in last year, which amounted to 353. 000 euros, depending on the order. In the light of the database, the average compensation set in the courts has been about 12. 000 euros, but the amounts are very different. In some cases the judge estimated an amount of 728 euros for the damage , while in others it exceeded the 50. 000.

The compensated cases represent a very small part of the total number of victims – known at this time amount to 945, according to the database of this daily – because very few are reported, the vast majority prescribe without going to trial and only a few sentences of the courts get to transcend. The only official number of cases of pedophilia in the Church that has been given by the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), last April, is 220 priests reported internally in Spain since 2001, a piece of information that he had to ask the Vatican, where all the accusations must be reported, because he claimed to be unaware of it.

It also remains a mystery how many out-of-court settlements each bishopric or religious order has reached with victims in exchange for their silence, a practice that Pope Francis prohibited in 2019. THE COUNTRY revealed two years ago that the Jesuits came to pay 72. 000 euros in 2002, outside the courts, to a victim from Salamanca who had suffered abuse in the eighties. It is the highest amount known so far, and it was set by the affected person based on the therapy expenses he had had up to that moment.

Many victims have accused the Church of buying his silence to prevent the case from coming to light, as happened to Miguel Hurtado, the young man who revealed the abuses in the abbey of Montserrat in 2019. An ecclesiastical judge confirms: “This began to spread from the nineties and the beginning of the 2000. There was money under hand with the condition sine qua non of silence. That money was given in black. The reserved funds that each diocese has were used, but beware! They are to do good and you do not have to give an account of what that money is used for ”. According to this specialist, in these cases the bishops committed two irregularities: on the one hand, buying the silence of victims and, on the other, misusing the money that the bishopric had reserved to do good deeds in an emergency.

Sentences in court

The judgments analyzed indicate that only on three occasions were the compensations the result of agreements between the orders or dioceses and the victims. In the rest, the Church was forced to do so, they were imposed by court sentences. The judgments collected indicate that only in four cases the bishopric or the corresponding religious congregation was obliged to pay the fine as a subsidiary civil liable. It is unknown whether in the rest of the cases it was the Church that paid the sum on behalf of the convicted person.

The payment of compensation evidences a fact: although the Spanish Church claims to ignore the number of cases of pedophilia in the clergy and that it is difficult to find out from their files, each of the 71 Spanish dioceses know the compensation they have paid and they must be recorded in their accounting. In addition, it must annually transfer these data to the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) for the preparation of its financial report. But it is a fact that is not revealed either. There are only some cases in which the Church has made its indemnities public, as the archbishopric of Mallorca did in 2016, what did you pay 30. 000 euros to the victim of a priest in Can Picafort to compensate the “moral damage” caused.

An expert in Canon Law consulted by this newspaper affirms that the EEC has the power to demand directly from each bishop to specify how much he has spent to compensate victims of abuse: “Many dioceses continue to present their balance sheets with a section called ‘other expenses’ where they do not give an account of what that percentage of money has been spent on. That is not accepted in the Treasury ”, says this specialist.

In November of 2018, EL PAÍS asked in an interview with the chief of finance of the EEC, Fernando Giménez Barriocanal, how much the Spanish Church had paid in reparations for cases of pedophilia, and he replied: “The Episcopal Conference has allocated zero euros to what you are commenting on. He has given zero euros to the Spanish dioceses for that ”. The next question was: And how much have the dioceses paid? “I do not know”. He concluded that, in any case, “the departure that may exist must be scarcely significant in the whole of all those of the Church.” The EEC meets this week in plenary assembly and will again address the issue of child abuse.

The truth is that the vast majority of accusations that have emerged in recent years are of the past and are prescribed. In other words, the victims have no possibility of reparation, unless the Church wants to do so voluntarily. It is up to them to take the initiative to recognize the damage caused and compensate those affected. This step is being taken throughout the Catholic world, except in Spain and Italy, which prefer to continue denying the problem. Portugal was the third country to act like this, but this week it just veered off course and announced the creation of a commission of inquiry.

In Germany, the Church pays 50. 000 euros to each victim and in Australia, 71. 000

The refusal of the Spanish Church to investigate pedophilia and the opacity with which it hides the data is due to the fear of having to pay for it, points out the canonist judge consulted by THE COUNTRY. “What worries most It is the economic issue, but they know that the future is to pay. And the less they do, the better. For this reason, many dioceses are hiring law firms to prepare the defense against financial responsibilities that result from convictions. To try to lower the amount to the maximum. ”

The amount that the Spanish Church can pay in compensation, if it takes the step, can be very high. If the sum set by the German Bishops’ Conference is taken as an example, 45. 000 euros per victim, and the number of those affected who have not received compensation accounted for by THE COUNTRY , the figure would reach 45 millions of euros. In Australia, which in 2020 performed 2. 504 payments through the Government’s National Compensation Plan, the average is almost 82. 000 dollars per victim (about 71. 10 euros).

Peio, Mikel and Jesús, along with four other members, with their backs turned, the Association of Victims of Abuse in Religious Centers of Navarra, in an image of 2019. Pablo Lasaosa

Gemma Varona, researcher doctor perm A member of the Basque Institute of Criminology of the University of the Basque Country, and co-author of the first academic study on pedophilia in the Spanish Church, presented this year, she believes that compensation initiatives from the Church “have to be very transparent processes.” “It must be made clear, for all victims, that it is being offered on equal terms, and they must be aware that this form of reparation through money is in any case insufficient and other forms of reparation have to be opened, more symbolic and public ”, he explains.

In Spain steps are beginning to be taken, but the few compensation agreements that have been known reveal very low figures, compared to other countries. The Jesuits were the first religious order in Spain to announce that it would pay compensation to all victims, in January 2021. As revealed by EL PAÍS, it negotiates with those affected through a rate based on the severity with which they assess the abuse: up to 5. euros, mild; until 10. 000, half; until 15. 000 high. Amounts “humiliating” for the victims, to whom silence clauses are also imposed.

The Society of Jesus explained that “to establish the amounts, they have sought correspondence with similar cases resolved by the courts.” . And the truth is that, as the judgments recorded by EL PAÍS show, the compensations of the Spanish courts are very low. Varona explains that “a scale is being set which is that of traffic accidents, which is used in criminal justice, depending on the damage, the consequences.”

She thinks that a system of this type at least guarantees the victims that they are treated equally and there are no secret agreements, but “the problem is that there is a tendency to set a minimum, and on that to add sums due to the consequences that may arise. to prove, and this in the case of abuse victims is very complicated ”. “In addition, there is always the problem of transmitting that this type of damage cannot be compensated with money, it is never enough, there will always have to be some type of symbolic repair, and this is very important, because if not that money may even result insulting the victims ”, he explains.

“ With this you will live your whole life ”

José Luis Pérez, one of the victims of the College of Repairers in Puente La Reina, Navarra, confirms this: “All the millions in the world cannot heal the suffering we have experienced, because you realize that with this you will live your whole life, that you will never forget it and that you are marked until the end of your days. And you didn’t think it was going to be so long, that it was going to affect your health in such a serious way, as is happening to many of us ”. For this reason, in addition to money, he values ​​gestures, such as the attitude of the Church of France: “Then you see the one here, which is light years away, and it is very hard.”

In Navarra, where dozens of cases have arisen in recent years and a very active victims’ association was formed, one of them has tried a path still little explored in Spain: obtaining compensation through civil law, in one case already prescribed for criminal justice. He has been one of the former students of the Puente La Reina Repairmen, who wielded the consequences left by the abuses suffered in the 1970s. Another victim from the same center, Mikel Eziolatza, agreed to testify on his behalf, and remembers it with frustration: “It was useless, after so many years it is impossible to prove abuses, you only have your word, and the judge did not want to go into it. , decided that it was not duly proven that the damages derived from the abuses ”. The ruling dismissed the lawsuit last April.

In Navarra, at least, the provincial government has been involved in caring for victims of pedophilia in the Church and, among others measures, has provided them with free psychological therapy. The regional Parliament unanimously approved a resolution to investigate the phenomenon and the Department of Justice entrusted the university with a report on its size, with a count of cases, in which it is working.

Because it is another side of the problem: the Church does nothing, but neither do the institutions. Navarra is one of the few cases in Spain in which a public entity has taken any initiative. In Catalonia, the Síndic de Greuges, the Catalan ombudsman, also created in 2019 a reparation commission and in 2020 prepared a report with recommendations to the Parliament. Among them, creating an investigative commission and compensating the victims.

In January of this year, the Spanish bishops announced for the first time that the dioceses will study financial compensation with the victims who go to them, although they will evaluate case by case. “To the extent that there is a need for therapy and support work, not as a general criterion, nor as an open fund, but from a personal relationship with people who may be in these situations,” said Luis Argüello, spokesman and secretary general of the EEC. In reality, according to the canonical code, the Church is obliged to compensate victims of abuse, regardless of whether the aggressor is deceased. But in Spain it rarely complies with it.

If you know of any case of sexual abuse that has not seen the light of day, write us with your complaint a abuses@elpais.es