The Spanish Global Compact Network and UNICEF Spain present a practical manual to promote workplaces compatible with family life

The Spanish Global Compact network organized this morning with UNICEF Spain an event to present its publication in alliance “Workplaces compatible with family life. Policies and practices to promote decent work in global supply chains. “

The report provides advice to business leaders for family-friendly policies that support parents and caregivers in their own activities. In addition, it urges them to use their influence and impact on their stakeholders to promote these policies among their business partners as well as within their supply chains.

Arguments in favor of carrying out these actions, the United Nations Global Compact and UNICEF show throughout the document that investing in workplaces compatible with family life is good for families, businesses, economies and societies as a whole. According to him, “family-friendly policies help improve children’s health and education, lead to greater gender equality and sustainable growth. They also promote improved work productivity and the ability to attract, motivate and retain employees ”.

It also stresses that employment conditions not only have a significant impact on the well-being of workers, but also on that of their children and families. Yet the report’s data underscores that for the hundreds of millions of workers in global supply chains, the basic rights that provide the time, services and resources to support their families are largely missing. . In addition, large-scale trade disruptions and the socio-economic crisis resulting from COVID-19 have exacerbated the situation.

In the words of Cristina Snchez, executive director of the Spanish Global Compact network, “it is more than ever necessary that companies and governments around the world adopt urgent measures in terms of human rights protection and reconciliation. family. of its workers. In this sense, as a United Nations initiative that has linked human rights to business within the ten principles, we support the development of legislation around the world to strengthen business due diligence to across the planet. The standards, along with training and tools, will definitely help us move towards a better world with a more sustainable and prosperous business sector ”.

On the other hand, the report includes a series of tools and measures to promote the correct application of human rights frameworks in the business world. Among them is the Decent Work Toolkit of the Global Compact for Sustainable Procurement. In particular, this toolkit helps both buyers and suppliers to initiate or strengthen their dialogue to identify and address gaps in decent working conditions, and can be used to promote family-friendly policies in the workplace. supply chains.

As for the measures proposed in the document, 17 in total, encompass everything from integrating family-friendly provisions into basic supply chain standards, to providing incentives for suppliers to address and apply family-friendly policies. to work with local stakeholders (eg business partners, civil society, government) to encourage good practices that have a positive impact.

