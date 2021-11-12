'the-sparks-brothers':-when-cult-losers-get-away-with-it

The documentary The Sparks Brothers has a few 30 of its 135 minutes, in addition to missing a discordant note from one of its infinite talking busts. But despite the hackneyed technique, Edgar Wright’s film, a documentary that uses all kinds of resources, in addition to archive images, drawings, cut-outs or collages , has its favor the charisma and strange humor of the leading duo.

The story of Ron and Russell Mael is that of two brothers from California whose music has been as influential as it is secret for most. A cult group whose Kimono My House, in addition to being one of the best covers in pop history – with its modern and somewhat disheveled geishas -, put a style glam rock from which dozens of groups have drunk, many of them present in this film. The testimonies of one and the other are too homogeneous and ballsy despite belonging to such disparate musicians as Beck, Franz Ferdinand, New Order, Duran Duran or Thurston Moore. Of all of them, Flea, bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, is by far the one who says the most interesting things.

The Sparks go through their careers opening their privacy a bit just to talk about their childhood . The relationship between the brothers is marked by the untimely death of their father, when Russell was 11 years old and Ron eight. It was the father who took them to the movies to see westerns and war movies, but it was the mother who, when they were already teenagers, hit the road in her little Fiat to take them to one of the Beatles concerts in Las Vegas.

Until then the curtain of the private lives of two men who have played a certain mystery and ambiguity in everything, especially in their lyrics, that as soon as in 1966 dedicated a song to a “computer” girl, who made music from the eighties before the eighties and who have always sported an irreverent humor that has led them to somewhat reckless terrain in the that time and time again they failed. As Russell Yael says at one point in the film, by now public humiliation no longer worries him too much. Of the three film projects they have had in their hands, the first with Jacques Tati, the next with Tim Burton and the last, Annette, with Leos Carax, only this last and tragic opera has come to fruition.

The film focuses on how the Sparks represent the triumph of the losers. Two quite strange guys who have never quite found their place among the large audiences, something that seen with the perspective of time also honors them. When Björk affirms that she liked Ron Mael’s voice because she thought it was that of a woman “like possessed”, she hits the nail on the head of the strange spell of a band out of the ordinary.

THE SPARKS BROTHERS

Address: Edgar Wright.

Genre: documentary. United States, 2021.

Duration: 135 minutes.