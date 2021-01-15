LETTER SIZE

The Sport and Challenge Foundation and the Telefónica Foundation promote the technological skills of people with disabilities

If you like challenges and puzzles, sports, teamwork, meeting new people and having a good time, you are in luck because the Sports and Desafo Foundation and the Telefnica Foundation bring fun to the house thanks to to a 100% online escape room

15 January 2021



The Sport and Challenge Foundation and the Telefónica Foundation have organized a digital “Scape Room” which will take place on Saturday 23 January and which you can easily access from your computer. This action is part of the “ Find Inclusion ” project that the Sports and Desafo Foundation and the Telefnica Foundation were going to carry out in order to contribute to improving the technological skills of people with disabilities, by generating motivation, interpersonal relationships and work. team with improvement tools.

The activity, which is supported by the Telefnica Group’s corporate volunteering program, will be carried out by groups connected by videoconference. Everyone must find the clues and solve the puzzles together until everyone reaches the final goal.

The role of the volunteers of the Telefónica Foundation is to support and accompany the participants during the session, as well as to impart knowledge that allows participants to make good use of technology. At the end of the session there will be a presentation of virtual diplomas.

Activity supervised in the ‘Finding inclusion’ project

The initial idea was to develop five days of geocaching in different parks in Madrid with technological challenges, however, the difficult situation we find ourselves in due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19 has prevented us from developing it normally. For this reason, Fundacin Deporte y Desafo and Fundacin Telefónica have chosen to reinvent the conference by transforming them into virtual Scape Rooms. The new project “Find Inclusin” has developed four days since September, each with a theme, that of January 23 will be the fifth and last. The common thread of all the activity will be: the time machine.

The Sport y Desafo Foundation and the Telefnica Foundation, through their Corporate Volunteering Program of the Telefnica Group, have been collaborating for years in a multitude of activities. Recently, this union has focused on digital inclusion of vulnerable groups.

