The Sports and Challenge Foundation and the Royal Board on Disability united by mobility

The Sports and Challenge Foundation, in collaboration with the Royal Board on Handicap, carries out, for another year, various sports activities aimed at improving the quality of life of the group with functional diversity. More than 100 people with intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities benefit each year, thanks to this collaboration, from courses in hippotherapy, judo, running, ice skating, eco-hiking, hiking, swimming and yoga, Pilates or master classes. funky.

The objective is to bring sport and physical activity to people with disabilities through courses and courses focused on their integration.

Hippotherapy: These lessons take place at the San Jorge Riding School, in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid). Hippotherapy is a complementary therapy to other traditional therapies for the treatment of people with disabilities through the movements of the horse. Helps improve balance, coordination and increase self-esteem. Each student participates in a total of 6 sessions, which take place every week and last fifty minutes, in which they are guided by specialized physiotherapists. Due to the great therapeutic benefits of hippotherapy, these courses are one of the most requested courses. Judo: Judo is an individual sport but which is formed as a team, which allows to work on the personal development of the participants in all fields, keeping as the main objective of the course the improvement of their quality of life. Communication, trust in peers, collaboration and learning are the keys for participants to move forward together. Running: Intended for people with intellectual, physical or sensory disabilities, these activities are guided and supervised by a professional who accompanies them in the training sessions and sets the objectives to achieve an evolution adapted to each participant. Ice skating: The most striking feature of this sports program is the adapted equipment: these equipments allow unparalleled pleasure for people with reduced mobility, and the possibility of learning the technique of adapted ice skating. The activity takes place at the Palacio de Cristal in Madrid. Eco-hiking: The activity consists of carrying out a day of hiking combined with carrying out work (adapted to disabled people) of planting and maintenance of forestry and environmental projects. The activity takes place in La Pedriza. This natural space, one of the most valuable and emblematic of the Community of Madrid, is located in the municipal area of ​​Manzanares el Real, in the Cuenca Alta del Manzanares Regional Park, in which it enjoys the maximum protection (category A1). Hiking: It consists of spending a day of camaraderie, adventure and fun in the Sierra de Madrid, having the mountain as a great natural environment in which to develop interesting activities. The activity takes place in different parts of the Sierra Madrilea, as well as in other neighboring municipalities. The routes are suitable for all participants (including wheelchairs), providing a natural environment with great environmental value. Swimming: This modality offers many advantages to people with disabilities. Currently, a program is being developed at the Special Education College of Mara Corredentora, which allows all young people or people with disabilities who wish to practice this sport to practice this sport. It is a very complete sport in which the motor and psychomotor system are involved, finding in the water the ideal way to exercise. Masterclass: This project is relatively new and is aimed at people with disabilities who have been strongly affected by the health situation we are experiencing. Activities like yoga, Pilates, fitness or funky help these people to keep moving and to regain their lifestyle.

According to the WHO, the practice of sport is the best way to achieve, in disabled people, functional rehabilitation with greater social, fluid and vigorous adaptation. Various investigations have shown how the capacity for effort, the capacity to move, psychological and social improvements, as well as participation and integration-inclusion, are greatly favored by participation in organized programs of physical, sports and activities. recreational.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital