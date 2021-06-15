The state bar asks for 25 years in prison for Jordi Pujol Ferrusola but exonerates his father

Posted: Tuesday June 15 2021 11:08 PM

The state bar is asking for 25 years in prison for Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, the eldest son of the former Catalan president Jordi Pujol, in a letter of indictment which is not directed against the father, who is being tried by the National Tribunal for criminal or illegal organization offenses. association.

laSexta had access to the indictment in which the crimes committed by Pujol Ferrusola are detailed and for which the public prosecutor requests that he enter prison. These are the counterfeiting of commercial documents, money laundering, frustration in the execution and five crimes against the Public Treasury. He is also asking for 17 and a half years for his ex-wife Mercè Gironès and four and a half years for his brother Josep.

However, she does not propose any sanction for the former Catalan president, whom the prosecution is asking for nine years in prison for unlawful association and money laundering, or for his five other children.

In addition, the Lawyers claim 7.7 million euros for Jordi Pujol Ferrusola and his ex-wife, to be paid in solidarity, for tax crimes in terms of income tax committed between 2007 and 2012.

Although the indictment of the National Court was directed against the entire Pujol-Ferrusola family, the lawyers specify that the scope of their accusation is limited to “the alleged commission of crimes for which damage has been caused to the Treasury. “. As such, it only accuses crimes against the Public Treasury and related documentary forgery – although it also includes money laundering in the event of exercises with prescribed tax evasion – and avoids pronouncing on the origin of the hidden fortune, that the Tribunal National attributes to the payments of businessmen.

As a result, he addresses his accusation to the eldest son, to his wife Mercè Gironès, to his brother Josep – to whom he applies the mitigation of compensation for the damage – and to ten other businessmen who allegedly facilitated the fraud, including Carles Vilarrubí and Carles Sumarroca, for whom he is asking for two years in prison for falsifying a commercial document.

The lawyers claim that the family members “raised large sums of money” by taking advantage of the post of president that Pujol held for 23 years, sums which “were divided among them”, keeping them hidden in the public treasury.

The “methodology” of the family is detailed

The “methodology” the family followed to keep the funds hidden from the treasury and then bring them into legal trafficking, according to the letter, was based on cash income on accounts in Andorra and “systematic” distributions of money. and cash income. on third-party accounts without going through those of their holders.

Jordi Pujol Ferrusola and his mother Marta, initially prosecuted in the case, have been exonerated of the dementia from which she suffers from the “operational management of the collection and distribution of funds”.

The Pujols would have carried out “transnational actions” to guarantee the opacity of the money. Thus, the Lawyers believe they have moved the capital to third countries or “offshore” companies. They also had recourse, adds the prosecution, to “qualified professionals or experts in the creation of commercial structures” to unmask the money obtained illegally and integrate it into “legal enterprises”.