The story of a woman with double vagina: an ex escort born with 2 vagina 2 uterus and double reproductive system tells about her rare disease: a woman born with two vaginas, two uteri, double reproductive system, told how much it was was difficult Living with reality

Evelyn, 30, is different from ordinary women, she has 2 to 2 vaginas, also a uterus, a former sex worker 2 to 2. Evelyn recounted her experiences with her bizarre physical condition on a radio show. With their two pregnancies, pregnancy can occur. Evelyn's uterus is small, so she cannot have a normal delivery.

Born in the capital of the Gold Coast, in the Australian state of Queensland, Evelyn is completely different from ordinary women. This former sex worker was born with a rare physical structure. Evelyn has not one but two vaginas, two uteri and even a double reproductive system, that is, all the organs necessary for a woman to give birth to a child are two or two in number. Evelyn, 30, is currently 6 months pregnant. On the popular Australian radio show “Kylie and Jackie O Show”, he recounted his life experiences ranging from pregnancy to this rare physical condition.

Uterus born with a rare disease called Didelphis

Childbirth is a very rare disease with a double reproductive system. In medical terms, it is called Uterus Didelphis. Evelyn is a sex worker. In the interview, she said that she used a Vajina for sex with clients and only kept the other vagina for her partner. Evelyn said her partner didn’t like working as a sex worker. At this, she used to joke that one only uses Vajina for work and another for her boyfriend. So this cheating did not take place.

When Avleen first discovered her double reproductive system

Evelyn was unaware of her bizarre physical condition until she was 20. In the interview, she said she got pregnant when she was 20. She went to the doctors for an abortion. She was admitted to hospital but was later surprised by doctors that she was not pregnant as investigations revealed the fetus in the womb. Later, when the doctors examined again, it was found that Evelyn had had a second pregnancy and the baby was growing there. Then he was aborted.

Evelyn is 6 months pregnant, tells the story behind her

Evelyn then quit her job as a sex worker and started an adult subscription service for fans only. In it, he was shooting adult films, which the subscriber can watch. He said in the interview that after starting the fan service, his partner was happy because he used to sleep with other women he loved.

Evelyn also told the whole story of her pregnancy. In the interview, she said that she got pregnant during the foursome with her partner and 2 friends. Her belly is housed in the same uterus that she loves most, thanks to which she is also happy.

Pregnancy can be caused by both vaginas simultaneously

Evelyn said she could be pregnant with both vaginas at the same time, meaning they could conceive simultaneously during their two pregnancies. There is a wall between their two wazina, so normal childbirth is not possible. Not only that, both of their uteri are small which is why it is difficult to stay pregnant for the entire 9 months. Therefore, she will try a Caesarean section anytime after 30 weeks on the advice of the doctors.