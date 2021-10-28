the-students-will-be-able-to-do-the-baccalaureate-in-three-courses-and-arrive-with-a-failure-to-selectividad

Baccalaureate students may attend the Selectividad with a suspended subject if they meet a series of conditions and so decided by the team of teachers. And exceptionally, the stage may be organized in three courses, instead of the traditional two. These are two of the main novelties contained in the draft decree that will regulate the Baccalaureate from next year and to which EL PAÍS has had access. The regulation adapts these post-compulsory studies to the new framework created by Lomloe, the educational law approved in December.

In ESO (Compulsory Secondary Education) the repetition of the course will no longer be directly determined by the number of failures, but in high school yes. From the first year to the second, it will be possible to pass with a maximum of two pending subjects, as at present. But in the second, “exceptionally”, it will be possible to title and, therefore, go to the Selectividad with a pending subject as long as the teaching team considers that the student has reached the objectives of the stage; has not missed class in a “continuous and unjustified” manner; who has taken the exams of the subject, including the extraordinary test, and his average grade in the entire Baccalaureate, including the suspended subject, reaches, at least, a five.

With Equally exceptional, the Baccalaureate may be organized in three academic years. The possibility, which must be specified by the autonomous communities, will be given in the following cases: that students simultaneously take professional music education or “prove that they are considered high-level or high-performance sportsmen”; that require “an educational attention different from the ordinary one due to presenting a specific need for educational support”, or those “that allege other circumstances that, in the opinion of the corresponding educational administration , justify the application of this measure. ”

The communities, which have a good part of the competences in the matter, must“ have the necessary means ”so that the students who require“ attention different from the ordinary one ”(for example, those with functional diversity)“ can achieve the objectives of the stage ”following the principles of“ normalization and inclusion ”. The methodological and evaluation adaptations that are made in the case of these kids “in no case will they be taken into account to lower the grades obtained.”

The draft of the new decree, which is planned that it is approved in the coming weeks, after the autonomous communities and organizations such as the State School Council have ruled on it, increases the autonomy of educational centers. The institutes will “develop and adapt” the Baccalaureate curriculum (that is, what will be studied in each subject and how it is evaluated) “adapting it to the characteristics of the students and their educational reality”. The centers may introduce “experimentations, pedagogical innovations”, different forms of organization, extensions of the school calendar and school hours as long as the community authorizes it and other regulations are respected, such as labor regulations.

The families of the students, while they are minors, “must participate and support the evolution of their educational process, collaborating in the support or reinforcement measures adopted by the centers to facilitate their progress.” The Baccalaureate may be partially taught in foreign languages, but admission to centers supported with public funds must respect the criteria established by Lomloe, which may not include “linguistic requirements”.

New approach and new subjects

The stage will be organized in five modalities, instead of the current three, of Baccalaureate: Sciences and Technology; Social Sciences and Humanities; artistic of Music and Performing Arts; Artistic Arts, Image and Design, and the so-called General, which offers a broader spectrum training, designed for those who have not decided at the beginning of the stage what they will continue to study at the end of it or who plan to choose a path to the one that is advisable a more general training. The 42 planned subjects, including common subjects, compulsory subjects for each modality and electives, follow the new educational approach to competence that presides over the entire educational reform underway in Spain. A change that aims to prepare students not so much to know how to repeat content in an exam as to be able to apply what they have learned, in line with the doctrine promoted in recent decades by the EU and the OECD. The new curriculum is also inspired in a transversal way by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and incorporates “the gender perspective.”

The curriculum contains seven new subjects. Four of them correspond to the new General Baccalaureate and form its backbone, offering students open and interdisciplinary visions of the respective fields of knowledge to which they belong. Of these four, two are compulsory, General Mathematics (in the first year), General Sciences (in the second year), and two other electives of the modality: Cultural and artistic movements and Economics, Entrepreneurship and Business activity.

The other three completely new subjects are largely the product of the decision to delineate the two major fields that until now were part of the Artistic Baccalaureate when, in reality, they are very different. It is about dramatic literature, technical drawing applied to plastic arts and design and artistic projects. The subjects that already existed also undergo changes, in some cases of depth. In History of Philosophy, a common subject for all students in the second year of Baccalaureate, together with the names of Plato, Hobbes, Marx and Nietzsche, figures such as Hypatia of Alexandria and Hanna Arendt appear in the curriculum, or the promoters of the first feminist wave Mary Wollstonecraft and Olympe de Gouges.

Among the goals of the stage are that students develop “the capacities that allow them to exercise democratic citizenship” and acquire “a civic awareness inspired by the values ​​of the Spanish Constitution, as well as for human rights ”; “Consolidate a personal, affective-sexual and social maturity”; “Promote effective equality of rights and opportunities for women and men”; “Strengthen the habits of reading, study and discipline as necessary conditions to take advantage of learning and as a means of personal development”; master Spanish and, where appropriate, the other co-official language of their territory, and have “a responsible and committed attitude in the fight against climate change and in the defense of sustainable development.”

