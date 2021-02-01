Recognition, diversity, environment and leadership: the success of Acciona’s global people management strategy

Acciona has been recognized for its management of human resources, through promoting the values ​​of respect, equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion, gender balance, merit and continuous communication

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – February 01, 2021



Acciona was recognized for its excellent human resources management in 2021. This certification, awarded by the Top Employers Institute, confirms the company’s commitment to this key department. In this way, Acciona obtains one of the most demanding and prestigious awards in the world in the field of people management in business.

Key pillars in HR: recognition, diversity, environment and leadership

In order to obtain this accreditation, the Acciona group has been assessed on aspects such as people strategy, work environment, talent recruitment, training, promotion of employee well-being and diversity and l inclusion, among others. When it comes to delivering results, Acciona has stood out in parameters related to its differential values ​​such as business – ethics, integrity and sustainability – as well as in aspects related to corporate strategy and people management, training and the creation of an attractive employer brand.

Acciona’s HR policies are built around the People program, based on investing in people to attract and retain talent. “Being a Top Employer subscribes to our comprehensive people management strategy, designed to add value to our employees and other stakeholders, through initiatives that are based on four pillars: recognition, diversity and inclusion, environment and leadership, ”says Carlos Anta, Organizational Director, Talent and Health at Acciona.

“Despite a difficult year that has had a huge impact on organizations around the world, ACCIONA has consistently demonstrated the value of putting its people at the center,” said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is a global organization of reference in the recognition of excellence in human resources practices. In this edition, 103 companies were awarded the Top Employer 2021 Spain label. The Top Employers program has certified more than 1,600 companies in 120 countries on five continents over the past thirty years. These companies have a positive impact on the lives of more than seven million employees around the world.

