The summer of the ‘new normal’ will create more than 438,500 new jobs, reaching 2015 levels

Randstad, the human resources company, has released its hiring forecast for the upcoming summer campaign. To carry out this analysis, it took into account data from the sectors of commerce, transport and distribution, hospitality and entertainment, which are those that traditionally lead to the incorporation of professionals during this period.

Randstad predicts that the summer campaign will generate 438,550 contracts in Spain, 20.7% more than last year, although still 29.5% below the volume obtained in 2019. The figure that will be obtained during this year’s summer campaign It is similar to that of 2015, when 437,873 contracts were signed.

“The roughly 21% increase in hiring levels for this summer is one of the best news we can receive after the pandemic hits. Although we are still a long way from the volumes before the onset of the virus, this growth in hiring tells us that we are heading resolutely towards the recovery, ”said Valentn Bote, director of Randstad Research.

When we analyze the historical series, we detect that, since 2012, the volume of contracts in summer has continued to grow, until in 2019 the highest figure for the period studied was obtained, 621,736 signatures.

But the outbreak of the pandemic caused this labor market indicator to collapse, registering 363,242 signatures. The progress of the vaccination campaign and the lifting of health restrictions will lead to a rebound of 20.7% this year, with 438,550 contracts signed this summer.

Castilla-La Mancha, Aragn and Cantabria, leaders in recruitment

Hiring forecasts show notable differences at the regional level, although all communities will see their hiring numbers increase. Randstad reveals that Castilla-La Mancha (31%), Aragn (27.1%) and Cantabria (25.7%) will lead hiring growth this summer compared to last year.

With more moderate increases, but still above the national average (20.7%), we find Catalonia (24.6%), Galicia (24.2%), the Region of Murcia (24%), Asturias (22.6%), Andalusia (22.2%)%) and the Community of Madrid (21%).

The Valencian Community (20.7%), Euskadi (20.3%), Extremadura (16.7%), Navarre (15.5%), La Rioja (13.5%) and Castilla y Len (12.2%) are already recording below-average declines. The most discreet growth in hiring this summer compared to the previous one will take place in the two archipelagos: the Canary Islands (9.7%) and the Balearic Islands (5.2%).

At the provincial level, Guadalajara (38.8%), Toledo (34.5%), Cuenca (34.5%) and Teruel (30.7%) will lead the hiring increases this summer, while the more moderate increases They are registered in Almera (3%), Lugo (3.1%), Salamanca (3.9%) and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (7.9%).

In absolute terms, the Randstad report shows that Andalusia (90,640), Catalonia (62,790), the Valencian Community (48,070) and the Community of Madrid (46,500) are the autonomous regions where the most professionals will be incorporated, assuming 56.5% of the total was hired.

Tourism, the engine of the recovery

The expectations of recovery have tourism as one of its strongholds, because the arrival of international visitors, as well as the dynamism of national tourists, once the restrictions are lifted and confidence regained thanks to the vaccination, will suppose a fundamental dynamism for our economy.

Another challenge for the recovery will be the sales campaign which, after the good experience of e-commerce, is also expected to become more dynamic in the physical channel. If so, incorporations of these profiles begin in June and last through July and August, with promoters, employees, and customer service positions being the most valued.

The hotel industry is another of the sectors that stimulate employment the most in the summer and in which greater dynamism is expected, if restrictions continue to be relaxed. Hotels and other types of accommodation achieve very high occupancy rates, often reaching 100%. The most requested profiles are mainly for support in hotels and restaurants, such as waiters, maids, cooks or reception staff, among others.

Regarding transport, the most requested are all profiles related to transport infrastructure, in particular staff in ports, airports and transport stations, where knowledge of languages ​​is at least an essential aspect to access a job.

Finally, recreation is another of the sectors that energizes the labor market, thanks to the impetus generated by recreational activities and linked to tourism.

The most sought-after qualities: experience, customer orientation and languages

Randstad reveals a series of qualities appreciated by companies interested in onboarding talent during the summer period. First, companies are interested in candidates with experience in a similar position. In this way, companies seek to meet the increased demand in a short period of time, so rapid adaptation to work is a highly valued aspect.

Due to the growth of leisure and tourism, especially international, knowledge of languages, especially English, is positioned as an essential requirement for many positions. Indeed, and in order to offer a better service to international tourists, we can detect an increase in the demands of companies for third-language professionals, either European (French, German, Nordic) or international (Russian, Chinese, Arabic). due to the increase in the number of visitors from these countries.

When it comes to selecting candidates, companies also appreciate, for example, customer service oriented profiles and business skills are required in the commercial and hotel industry. Companies take into account aspects such as the predisposition to work in a team and to solve problems derived from day-to-day operations.

