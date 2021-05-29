The Summoners of LeStream return to battle on June 1st! – Old Sport Republic

Summoners War Lost Centuria Event News: LeStream Summoners return to battle on June 1st! Posted on May 29th, 2021 at 5:52 pm Sponsored by summoners_war On April 29th, the world of Summoners War was expanded to include a new exotic mobile experience: Lost Centuria. On the program: Tactical battles in real time in the colorful and epic world of the Com2uS license. Would you like to learn more about the title? The LeStream team has prepared a new special evening for you! Summoners War: Lost Centuria is available for free in the AppStore or Google Play Store and is set 70 years before the events of the mobile game Sky Arena. The forces of the terrible Kadugan have plunged the kingdom of Efrana into chaos and it is up to you, the summoners, to go into battle to end its reign of terror. Lost Centuria not only offers a new artistic direction, but also revolves around a system of trading cards and direct exchange in real time between two teams of eight elemental monsters. In the course of the game, you unlock card packs that allow you to expand your decks and thus face increasingly powerful opponents controlled by an AI or other players, with the title having a large PvP dimension. We invite you to meet on LeStream on June 1st from 8:30 p.m. to experience a new extraordinary evening dedicated to the game, an event hosted by Jiraya that will feature two guest trios – Maxildan, GobGG and Torlk on one side; Xari, Fefelxgg, and Un33d, on the other hand – will face each other to find out who deserves the title of Supreme Summoner. Duels in the game’s soundtrack 5, insane quizzes and invocation competitions underline this live, which is all about competition and good humor! Discover Summoners War: Lost Centuria on iOS and Android!