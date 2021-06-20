the sun consumes the earth: 13 What will happen to the sun?

Washington

Our solar system gets light and heat from the sun. Thanks to this, life on earth became possible. Since ancient times, people in different parts of the earth worship the sun as a deity. Now scientists fear that after billions of years from today, the end of the sun will turn our earth into the worst place in the solar system. During this time, the size of the Sun will increase so much that it will absorb Mercury, Venus and even our Earth.

Our sun has lived half its life

Scientists believe that the current age of the Sun has grown to 4.6 billion years. This represents about half of its estimated lifespan of 10 billion years. After so many years from today, when the sun’s hydrogen fuel runs out, it will resort to heavy elements to generate energy. At this point, the sun’s sequence phase will end. At this time, strange changes will also be observed in the shape of the sun.

Helium core shrinkage will increase in size

The Sun’s helium core would shrink and heat up while generating energy from the heavier elements. This is expected to increase the size of the Sun by over 100 times. The swollen sun would engulf Mercury, Venus, and the Earth of our solar system. Then, if someone is present in another solar system, then our sun will be visible to them as a big red star.

Different types of fusion reactions will start in the sun

With such a big change in size, different kinds of fusion reactions will start inside the sun. Its outer shell will burn hydrogen for fuel and other products from it will provide energy to the core inside the sun. This would make the core of the Sun more compressed and hotter. When the nucleus reaches 180 million degrees Fahrenheit (100 million degrees Celsius), its helium will begin to burn and merge into carbon and oxygen.

The sun will reach the last stage of life

Because of this, the Sun will shrink for a few million years, but later it will be full again for 100 million years. When the helium in its core reaches the brink of extinction, the sun’s brightness will increase further. During this time, the stellar wind blowing outward will wash away the outer shell of the sun. This will lead the sun to the last stage of its life cycle.

Many planets will be reduced to ashes by the heat of the sun

Astronomer S. Alan Stern of the NASA Science Missions Directorate said the swollen Sun will burn many planets in our solar system to ashes. Wherever water or ice is present in the entire solar system, everything will disappear. The farthest planet Pluto, where the temperature is always negative, will also be as hot as the temperature of a tropical beach.