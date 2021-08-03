The super vaccine will offer protection against all the variants and all the viruses of the Corona family: the “super vaccine” will protect against all the viruses and variants, one vaccine will decide the future of man

Scientists researching ‘super vaccine’ will offer protection against every variant and virus, reduce risk of future outbreaks London

In Britain, as corona restrictions are relaxed, the number of people vaccinated is steadily increasing. It is believed that the end of the epidemic is near. However, scientists say it will take a long time for the outbreak to end completely. According to Ted Schenkelberg, co-founder of the New York-based Human Vaccines Project, an outbreak of another member of the corona virus family is “certain” due to the environment and the way of life in large cities.

He warned that we live in a world prepared for a pandemic. In such a situation, in the times to come, will a single dose of a universal vaccine protect against all members of the corona virus and all variants of Kovid-19? No one wants to repeat the devastation caused by the current virus. A single vaccine against the corona virus is a big question for the whole world.

The world is still trying to find the right SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, and new strains are emerging that continue to pose challenges for scientists. Although all members of the corona virus family show similar symptoms, scientists have started to search for a “single vaccine.”

Earlier this year, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) launched a five-year plan worth £ 2.5 billion to reduce or eliminate the future risk of a pandemic. As part of this, a £ 24 million partnership was signed with the American company VBI Vaccines to develop a vaccine against all variants of SARS-CoV-2. CEPI is looking for proposals from scientists working on “all-in-one” vaccines.

The all-in-one vaccine may offer complete protection against the corona virus in the times to come. Scientists believe the universal vaccine will be effective against any known corona virus or virus hidden from an animal. To create a universal vaccine, scientists will need to focus on similar characteristics and structures among all corona viruses.