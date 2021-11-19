the-supreme-court-annuls-the-acquittal-of-an-accused-of-rape-due-to-lack-of-legal-motivation-and-a-“gender-perspective”

Feminist rally protesting the sentence of ‘La Manada’ in April 2018. PACO PUENTES

The Supreme Court has annulled a judgment of the Superior Court of Castilla y León (TSJCyL) that acquitted an accused of rape for an alleged sexual assault committed in León in 2017. The High Court has considered the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution and has appreciated that the ruling exonerating the accused had “lack of motivation ”. The Supreme Court has considered that the TSJCyL violated the right of the complainant to judicial protection, which implies that the procedure did not follow a correct foundation, in addition to that it did not analyze her testimony and the facts with a “gender perspective”.

Thus, he has urged the holding of a new trial in the TSJCyL with other magistrates instead of those in 2019 revoked the six-year prison sentence imposed by the Provincial Court of León and appealed by the defense of the alleged aggressor. Those judges lifted that sentence because, according to them, the victim lacked sufficient “credibility” and the suspect’s “presumption of innocence” had been violated.

The Supreme Court’s resolution assures that the alleged contradictions of the victim were given greater credibility “illogically,” collected in a report by the social worker and, however, the criterion of the psychologist of the Office of Victim Assistance of the Courts of León. The High Court has indicated that there are “prejudices” on the part of the magistrates of Castilla y León regarding their “strangeness” by the “behavior of the complainant” since he met the defendant in a Leon bar. This ruling, explains Judge Lucía Avilés, an expert in justice and gender, is “very important and pedagogical” because it “abronoes” the Castilian-Leon court for having exceeded its assessments and inculcating its “beliefs” about what happened.

The young woman had 20 years when one night in February of 2017 met a man, then of 28, and after talking, kissing and dancing with him, she accepted the man’s proposal to go out on the street. He offered his companion to go to his house, but she refused. The accused initially accepted her refusal and suggested that she take a walk and then accompany her home; However, he led her to his own private home where he forced her to get on the elevator after several touches.

The woman She refused at all times to have relations and tried to get away until, when trying to flee, she fell to the ground and the man took the opportunity to hold her tightly and commit the sexual assault. Avilés criticizes that his counterparts have been guided by their “experience”, as stated by the Supreme Court in its resolution, and have analyzed the conduct of the victim “before, during and after” the crime, which implies that they have moved by some “myths of rape” that generate prejudices towards the story of women.

The Provincial Court considered “firm and safe ”the version of the victim, despite his nervousness, justified —according to the sentence— because“ never before had he experienced such a sad, serious and painful situation for his sexual freedom ”. It also appreciated the report of the psychologist of the Victims’ Assistance Office of the courts, who verified post-traumatic stress, as well as the testimonies of the witnesses and friends of the victim.

However, the TSJCyL did not give credibility to any of these statements and neither to those of the victim herself, based on the intention of the young woman not to seem like an “easy woman or girl anyone ”in front of his friends. Neither did he give truth to the report, claiming that the post-traumatic disorder “may have another origin.” On the other hand, it did value the differences between the statements made in court and those made before the social worker.

“Speculative and irrational” argument

The Supreme Court has concluded that “not one” of the contradictions considered by the Superior Court they have been appreciated by the Provincial Court itself, nor specified by the TSJCyL. In addition, he qualifies his argument as “speculative and irrational” and assures that he discarded all the testimonies without analyzing them. Lucía Avilés celebrates that Chamber II of the Supreme Court, which has studied this case, is applying this gender perspective in multiple matters related to violence against women.

The judge demands that the courts consider the “traumatic events” that affect the victims to avoid “asymmetries” in their treatment. The specialist asks that, in the same way that the Provincial Court of León did interpret the young woman’s version and the evidence according to this gender perspective, high bodies such as the TSJCyL must also have this training so that the potential resources of the accused , as it did not happen in this situation, they are also treated from this gender perspective.