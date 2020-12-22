The Supreme Court confirms the conviction of “ Revista Mongolia ” to pay 40,000 euros for a photomontage of Ortega Cano

Updated: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 8:40 PM

Published on: 12/22/2020 19:10

The civil chamber of the Supreme Court confirmed that the “Mongolia Magazine” will have to compensate the extorero José Ortega Cano of 40,000 euros for violation of his right to honor and his own image.

The magazine published a photomontage in which the bullfighter appeared to be promoting one of his shows, and the sentence indicates that with this poster the former bullfighter made a “mockery”.

The Chamber dismissed the cassation appeal brought by Editorial Mong SL, owner of the humor magazine, against the judgment of the Provincial Court of Madrid, which, like that rendered by a court in Alcobendas, declared the violation of said right. The magazine was ordered to pay 40,000 euros in damages.

The events date back to a musical show that the magazine offered on Saturday 12 November 2016 in the city of Cartagena (Murcia). For this event, Editorial Mong SL (EM) has prepared and authorized the distribution of a poster entitled “Musical Mongolia 2.0”.

The poster consisted of a photomontage with the face of Ortega Cano and the body of an alien holding in his hands a poster with the text “before Rioja que Murcia” and saying “We are so comfortable …” . At the bottom of the advertising poster, there was a flying saucer set in a seemingly non-terrestrial landscape with the caption “Friday of Sorrows … Hangover Saturdays”.

At no time has Ortega Cano authorized the use of its image for this purpose, according to proven facts. The poster was widely disseminated, both in physical and digital media – through its publication on the magazine’s website (www.revistamongolia.com) and on its social media accounts. For this campaign, the publisher obtained around 1000 euros per month in profits.

As regards the illegitimate interference with the applicant’s own image, the Chamber asserts that it is apparent from the proven use of his image for advertising purposes without having previously obtained his consent for this purpose. In this sense, he explains that the alleged critical intention alleged by the appellant “is not reflected in the agreement pursued” since it “did not appear in any article or informative opinion on the complainant”. Its image “has been used solely and exclusively to advertise a musical performance and, therefore, as a simple claim for the sale of tickets”, with the economic benefit that this brings.