The Supreme Court finally files the case against Ábalos for the “ Delcy case ”

Madrid

Published: Thursday, November 26, 2020 2:02 PM

The Chamber II of the Supreme Court filed the derivative case of the complaints of the Laócrata Party and Vox for the crime of prevarication against the Minister of Public Works, José Luis Ábalos, for the entry of the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, on Spanish territory in January this year, despite the ban on the matter established by the EU.

The High Court emphasizes that failure to comply with European Union foreign policy decisions is subject to political control and not to criminal liability.

There will be an enlargement