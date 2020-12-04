The Supreme Court revokes the third degree of the nine prisoners of trial for having found it premature

The Supreme Court revoked the third degree granted by the Generalitat to the nine condemned to prison for the “ trials ”, who will not be able to benefit from the flexible regime that allowed them to go to work or to volunteer under article 100.2 of the prison regulations.

The magistrates who tried the independence leaders advanced the judgment of the procedure, the content of which will be known in the coming days, in which they assess the resources of the public prosecutor’s office at the third degree and against the application of article 100.2 which was granted to prisoners before being granted day parole.

There will be an enlargement