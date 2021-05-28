The Supreme Court will try Alberto Rodríguez, number three of Podemos, for an attack on the authority

Madrid

Posted: Friday May 28 2021 11:13 AM

The second chamber of the Supreme Court ordered the opening of an oral trial against Alberto Rodríguez, congressman and number three of Podemos for a crime of attack on authority and injury.

The events date back to 2014, when the accused allegedly kicked a national police officer during a demonstration in La Laguna, Tenerife, during a visit to the island by the Minister of Education of the time, José Ignacio Wert. The alleged assault resulted in injury to the officer.

The prosecutor’s office is asking Rodríguez for six months in prison for these crimes, although there is currently no date for the trial.

