The Supreme is now studying the government’s call for a curfew at 8 p.m. in Castile and León

Publication: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 7:02 AM

The Supreme Court begins on Tuesday to study the appeal that the central government presented against the decision of the Junta de Castilla y León to advance the curfew to 8 p.m.

As legal sources indicated to LaSexta, it is the third chamber, of administrative litigation, which will examine the modification of the executive of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. Moncloa alleges that the current alarm decree establishes a time slot to impose restrictions on mobility between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., so that pushing it further does not fall within the limits of the rights envisaged in the approved text by The Congress of Deputies.

The government has asked for precautionary measures so that, if a suspension is ordered, it is after requesting a report from the Junta de Castilla y León.

There are several communities that have asked the government to ease the curfew and allow mobility to be restricted earlier. Indeed, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, confirmed it this Monday in ‘Al Rojo Vivo’: “We are always open to listening and to improving the tools, but we do it well, with the maximum of guarantees, all together “.

Government awaits interterritorial meeting

The government will await the Interterritorial Health Council meeting on Wednesday to see if there is a consensus among the autonomous communities on relaxing the curfew. This is how they transfer it to LaSexta. If there is consensus – they say – it will be reviewed and a new decree will be taken.

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Service, Carolina Darias, in an interview this Monday with Onda Cero, also mentioned to the Interterritorial Health Council to deal with the rest of the territories this measure to advance the curfew to 8:00 p.m. as Castilla y León did, a decision that the central government appealed against considering it illegal.

It would be “a consensual decision”, not one-sided, said the minister, who insisted that the principle of legality and the rule of law “concern everyone. There is no doubt about it” although ‘she admitted that there is “a space for politics”.

Besides Castilla y León, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, also raises this possibility. He advanced the curfew to ten at night and stressed that for now we must stick to what the law says, although he spoke in favor of amending the state decree of alarm to be able to set it at eight o’clock. the evening.

The Castilian-Manchego President declared that he transferred to the executive the need to modify the decree of the state of alarm in order to be able to work with other schedules. “The idea seems possible to me and I would like it to be an agreement of a general character and for the whole of Spain. The eight o’clock in the afternoon would be acceptable to us at a certain time, but we must stay within the limits. limits of what the law allows us, and the law sets us at ten in the evening, says Page.