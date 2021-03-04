The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation into Echenique for his tweet during the riots

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 11:28

The Supreme Court prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the tweet of United Podemos spokesman Pablo Echenique, in which he supported protests rejecting the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, amid riots and altercations were already taking place in them. .

According to a letter to which laSexta had access, the prosecution agreed to investigate this message due to an initiative of the Spanish Confederation of Police.

In the message he shared on the social network, the violet spokesperson showed his “support for young anti-fascists who demand justice and freedom of expression in the streets” and asked that “the responsibilities be clarified” for the loss of the eye of a demonstrator in the demonstrations of Tuesday 16 last in Catalonia.

The point is that this message came as serious altercations and violence were already taking place in Catalan streets, violence that the formation refused to condemn for several days, insisting on disproportionate police action.

Echenique took nearly a week to clarify his words: “I am not going to join the criminalization of social protest and the criminalization of the youth. It is obvious that in my tweet I do not support the burning of containers, ”he said in an interview. on TVE.

According to sources from the purple spokesperson’s team at LaSexta, this is just “another false complaint against a member of Podemos as emeritus enjoys impunity in Abu Dhabi and prosecutor general secretly meets the media sewer associated with Villarejo.