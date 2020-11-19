The surgical mask now costs 0.62 euros after the reduction in VAT to 4%

Posted: Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:36 a.m.

To date, the maximum selling price of each surgical mask is € 0.62. This is the case after the reduction of VAT from 21% to 4%, a reduction approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers and approved this Wednesday at the Interministerial Commission on the prices of medicines. Today it is published in the BOE.

The VAT reduction only concerns disposable surgical masks, but not hygienic or FFP2 type masks, for which the tax rate of 21% is maintained. According to the BOE, until December 31, 2021, the super-reduced rate of 4% of the value-added tax will be applied to “intra-community deliveries, imports and acquisitions of disposable surgical masks”.

The royal decree-law justifies this tax reduction “given the widespread use of these [mascarillas] the population is forced to do so because of the prolongation of the “coronavirus pandemic.

The government announced last week that it would cut VAT on disposable masks. The next day, the Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices agreed to reduce the maximum price of disposable surgical masks to the public to 0.72 euros per unit, VAT included.

On Tuesday, the minister’s spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, predicted that, thanks to the reduction in VAT and the reduction in the maximum price of disposable surgical masks, their price “will drop by about 35%”.