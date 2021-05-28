The Taliban warns countries to allow the United States military base – Whidbey Daily News

The US is withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. The Taliban claim it is building a military base in a neighboring country before leaving.

Kabul. The United States is preparing to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan soon. This process will continue until September. Earlier, it was setting up a military base in neighboring Afghanistan. This has been opposed by the terrorist organization Taliban. According to a report, Pakistan is making such a deal with the US.

Ready to build a new military base

A statement from the Taliban has warned. He says the U.S. Plans are afoot to build new military bases against militants in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries. Significantly, the US is withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

False news about building a military base

Sonny Leggate, a spokesman for the US military in Afghanistan, said the US was wrong to set up a military base in Pakistan, according to the Afghan Press Online. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the Pakistani Senate on Tuesday that his country would not allow US bases to be built on its soil. He said forget the past, but he wanted to reassure Pakistanis that as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan is in power, he will not allow Americans to build a base. Significantly, in April, President Biden announced the end of America’s longest war and the withdrawal of American troops.