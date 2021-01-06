The taskbar launches a News & Interests widget for Insiders

We’re off to a good start to the year, with Sun Valley kicking off with the first version of Insider. Last year Microsoft decided to put the latest version of the year on hold due to some issues, but version 21286 is now available.

Taskbar gets its first change with Sun Valley

After a long time without receiving any design news, we started to see the first news for the 21H1 compilation. Remember that this build is called Sun Valley internally and is a design change from previous Windows 10 designs.

As can be seen in the image, it is located at the end of the taskbar, next to the clock. With one click, he shows us the widget, with animation included. In this widget we will have at a glance the information of El Tiempo and the news. This information is configurable according to our interests and can be deactivated. This requires us to have Chromium-based Microsoft Edge for this new widget to work.

We see how very careful the interface is with those details of WinUI 3 like rounded corners and a much cleaner interface. The cards that Microsoft once offered in various applications and that they showed in Build 2017. Known as Adaptive Cards, they give us information and adapt to the amount of information displayed at will.

The team is posting a cool new feature today on @Windows Insiders. Love that I can get these weather + news updates without interrupting my feed. Give it a try and tell us what you think #WIP #Windows #newsandinterests @windowsinsider https://t.co/1T3uwhxyI7 pic.twitter.com/lJUhpvo32Y

– Panos Panay (@panos_panay) January 6, 2021

As my colleague Javier had already indicated, changes are expected in the Windows shell. This new section seems like a clear update to Project Newsbar, a sort of headline ticker that we showed you a few months ago. Integrated in the taskbar and better reporting of the news, according to the user.

New attempt to upgrade Windows 10 Shell. Note that this feature is currently only available for the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and India. The rest of the countries we will have to wait or change the location of Windows 10.