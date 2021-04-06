The taskbar will improve personalization with Sun Valley

Slowly but surely, this is the evolution the company Redmond wants for Windows 10. And, although it was born with an amalgamation of styles difficult to defend, it achieves over time a uniform style throughout the system. operating at the most interesting.

Now, thanks to the users of the Windows 10 development channel, we have learned that the company is working on improving the taskbar, which with the next version of the Redmond desktop operating system will give users more customization options.

The taskbar will improve in Sun Valley

These new options appear when you click with the second button on an application icon. So, as you can see in the image that accompanies this article, the context menu will introduce new options like the ability to access a file from said application. An option that seems very interesting since it will allow us to save time when searching for the files that we want to open with the said application.

Another important point that we check when we look at the new customization options is that they will only be available to users with an active copy of Windows 10. A strategy with which Microsoft could try to entice anyone who doesn’t. do not have a Windows 10 license to take the leap.

As we said before, these new options are only available to certain Windows 10 Dev Channel users, so the rest will have to wait for the next update. A Sun Valley that will officially reach all users in the fall of this year. What do you think of these new options?