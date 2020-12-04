The teams will reorganize their profile menu at the start of the year

Microsoft is planning to revamp the Microsoft Teams profiles menu to better separate app settings from everything to do with account management. The company yesterday announced the change to the Microsoft 365 management center ahead of its public rollout in early 2021.

The app profile menu, which currently appears when you click on our profile picture in the upper right corner of the app, you will lose zoom controls, keyboard shortcuts, as well as the About and Check section. updates, and all these settings they will move to a new menu in the title bar. You can see what this new menu will look like below.

The new profile menu will focus on managing accounts in the future, with controls for switching accounts. You can see the changes in the images below.

Microsoft plans to start rolling out these changes in late January for most Teams users, with Government Community Cloud (GCC) customers to follow in early February. Let us know in the comments if you think optimizing the app’s profile menu is a good idea.