The Third Mystery Character Revealed! – Old Sport Republic

After Estel and Max Thunder, Dotemu finally unveils the third character that we can play in Streets of Rage 4 thanks to the paid content called Mr. X Nightmare, and it comes as no surprise that the latter will be none other than Shiva. For once, this brand new line-up to Streets of Rage 4 was more than predictable, but we're still happy to find our friend Shiva in the camp of the good guys. In fact, this new hero will join the Axel Stone clan in the coming months in order to push back the powers of Mr. X and will have to wait for a start date.