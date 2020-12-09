the three doubts that arise today at the meeting of health and the autonomous communities

Publication: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 06:51

What is a parent? Will the tests be necessary to cross the communities? Will there be antigen tests in pharmacies? When and where will the mobility controls be located? These are some of the doubts that the Executive and the Autonomous Communities will have to resolve this Wednesday at the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council.

Just two weeks before the celebrations and when large flows of movement are expected, terms such as “close friend” are unclear to the public or regional health authorities. Some Autonomous Communities are opposed to this terminology and bet on speaking of “family”, much more specific, but which opens the door to large meetings.

The terminological difference is not minor, since it implies a legal vacuum in the perimeter closures planned in all the autonomous regions between December 23 and January 6.

What is a parent?

“Everyone knows what a parent is. It is someone with whom you have an intimate relationship, but it does not belong to the family environment. The recommendation is that it be a single unit of coexistence and , at most, two or three “, explained Minister Salvador Illa.

However, this does not convince communities like Andalusia or Murcia. The latter’s president, Fernando López Miras, believes that the term “close friend” is too “imprecise”.

“We will maintain the closure of the perimeter of the Murcia region until the end of Christmas, with the exception of these relatives, and I mean parents, who are moving to reunite with their families,” said López Miras .

From Andalusia, the Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, has argued that, in this community, neither will speak of parents, a term “ambiguous” according to him. For Juanma Moreno, the president of the board of directors, this concept is a “drain”, so in the region, they will refer to “family members or family reunification”.

The doubt of the antibody test

Many citizens want to make sure they are not infected before meeting their loved ones to celebrate the holidays, a few dates on which Christmas dinners will let their guard down on security measures.

This week prescription antibody tests arrive in pharmacies, but these only indicate if they have the defenses after passing the disease, so a PCR would be necessary to confirm the diagnosis.

We are also talking about the antigenic tests that certain communities wish to do in pharmacies and which does not convince the central executive. This could expose people who go to clinics to buy drugs or who need pharmaceutical services. However, several communities have put it on the table.

For example, Madrid, which yesterday sent a statement insisting that the government approve these tests: “The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid reiterates the request it made to the Ministry of Health 11 days ago to ‘allow the representation of rapid antigenic tests for the diagnosis of the coronavirus in pharmacy offices, at the same time as it alerts on the confusion that the rapid antibody tests will generate, because the sensitivity of these tests is very low. “

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has already warned: “The tests are not an absolute security passport or a guarantee, they are a photo of a certain moment. This does not exempt us from taking security measures. “

Christmas checks

Illa also confirmed that there will be Christmas checks to ensure compliance with the coronavirus restrictions, which include limiting mobility between regions to so-called alarmed assessors and family visits and to “relatives”.

“There have already been random mobility checks on this bridge and there will also be during the Christmas holidays, to ensure that everyone respects the restrictions,” the minister said on Monday during the presentation of your ministry’s Christmas campaign.

Thus, Illa recalled that the agreements concluded at the Interterritorial Council on the festivities “are binding”. “We can demand that they be respected and what we are going to do,” he said, while insisting that civic responsibility is “the great weapon to ensure that these measures are applied”.

The question is whether there will be a sort of safe-conduct, for example, to justify movements that are not family reunification, but for their relatives.