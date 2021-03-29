the three privileged tools to ensure reconciliation in companies

A third of the Spanish workforce says it is difficult for them to reconcile work and family life

Flexibility of time, intensive days and teleworking: the three privileged tools to guarantee the balance between professional and private life in a company

The widespread implementation of teleworking due to the coronavirus pandemic has shown that reconciliation remains a pending task for a large part of businesses in our country.

At the start of the last lockdown, with 55% of those employed working from their home offices, 31% of Spaniards said, for example, that they had difficulty logging off digitally, and up to 67% admitted to responding. and answered phone calls. I work after hours. One year after the adoption of this working model, and according to the InfoJobs report on reconciliation *, a third of the Spanish workforce assures that it is difficult for them to reconcile professional and family life. In fact, only 33% of those polled say they have the means to reconcile work and family.

Recently, the Ministry of Equality announced the approval of the co-leaders plan, which aims to alleviate this problem by creating jobs and helping to reconcile workers with minor children, by creating a network of home carers. In fact, according to the InfoJobs report, one in three employees in Spain today has to take care of children under the age of 15. In addition, the latest data from INE indicates that 1 in 5 uses professional services to do this.

Shift changes, access to the nursery or breastfeeding areas and parental leave are the three measures that women request in a higher percentage than men

Although women are a little more demanding than men in terms of work-life balance – they require a higher percentage than men to change shifts (29%), the availability of crèche areas or lactation (20%) and childcare leave (19%) – both sexes report having the same level of difficulty when it comes to reconciling professional and professional life. Thus, 31% of men have trouble finding balance, against 29% of women.

Mnica Prez, Director of Communication at InfoJobs, underlines: “While it is true that, traditionally, it is women who encounter the most difficulties in reconciling professional and family life, reconciliation directly affects men and women and must be approached as a common need (and an obligation) In this sense, both companies and the public administration must come to an understanding and apply solutions which, as far as possible, are adapted to the different situations of professionals ”.

Time flexibility, intensive working hours and teleworking are the three reconciliation measures most requested by the working population

Time flexibility (58%), intensive working hours (42%) and the adoption of telework (37%) are the three tools favored by the Spanish workforce to guarantee work-life balance and private life. Next come digital disconnection (28%), the possibility of team changes between colleagues (25%) and paid annual hours for private business (23%). Lastly, there would be childcare leave (16%) and the availability of nursery or lactation areas within the organization (15%).

By age group, young people aged 16 to 24 attach greater importance to the possibility of changing shift / day between colleagues (50%); while in the more intermediate ages (35-44 years), teleworking takes on more weight (44%).

When it comes to the results of the Autonomous Communities, and focusing on the five largest (Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, Valencian Community and Basque Country), Madrid is the one that gives the most importance to the flexibility of time (62 %), ahead of Catalua and Pas Vasco (59%); while the Catalan community is the one that best welcomes intensive working days (51%), followed by Madrid (48%) and the Valencian Community (43%). Regarding the third of the measures most requested by the working population – the adoption of teleworking – Madrid is once again the most committed community (49%), ahead of Catalonia (38%) and the rest of the communities (36%) .

Work-life balance, the key to women’s access to managerial and managerial positions

Data from the report published by InfoJobs shows that there is a clear relationship between the percentage of women in managerial positions and work-life balance. Thus, in companies where there are more than 50% of women in positions of responsibility, 41% of them say that it is easy to find a balance between their work and their family life. On the contrary, in companies, these are those where less than 5% of management positions are held by women, 34% of them indicate that they have difficulty in achieving this merger.

As the percentage of women in positions of responsibility and leadership increases, so do the facilities they find to reconcile their professional and family life.

6 medium and large companies out of 10 already offer teleworking as a reconciliation measure

Among the measures most implemented by companies with more than 50 employees to facilitate work-life balance, the emergence of telework stands out (60%), although the most widely used tool or flexibility of work (71%). Note also childcare leave (50% and intensive working hours (45%).

For their part, companies with less than 50 employees show that they have more difficulty in proposing measures facilitating reconciliation. Thus, time flexibility (60%) is the only tool implemented by more than half of these types of organizations. Teleworking (43%), intensive days (33%), the possibility of changing shifts (32%) or time off (18%) are lower than this ratio.

