The tightrope walker and juggler Manolo Alcántara, National Circus Award

Manolo Alcántara, in a moment from the show ‘Déjà vu’.

Manolo Alcántara has been awarded this Wednesday with the National Circus Prize 2021, awarded by the Ministry of Culture. The circus creator (Esparraguera, Barcelona, ​​51 years) has been described by the jury as “an integral artist circus ”who began working on the scene in the mid-nineties. “His ability to introduce elements from other scenic disciplines into his creations stands out and create a language and a very personal and poetic dramaturgy, which make him the unique artist”, has defended the jury of an award endowed with 30. 000 euros.

Alcántara defines himself as a circus craftsman and, after completing compulsory education and working In construction, he bought juggling, a book and began his circus career in a self-taught way. He collaborated with different theater and circus companies such as Subus, Xirriquiteula Teatre, Circ Tuqui, Comedians, Monty y Cía, among others. In the year 1997 he worked at Spain Mura in Japan and, later, he studied at the Center National des Arts du Cirque a Châlons, in Champagne (France). Upon his return to Spain, he participated in the collective creation of the show Arran at the Circ Cric and at the montages Utopista and A Banda at the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya (TNC).

Alcántara has maintained that self-taught rather than academic spirit throughout his career. His pieces are not based on concepts, but on “sensitivity and intuition”, he has explained on more than one occasion. In 2000 he becomes the co-founder of the Imperfect Circus Company, with which he undertakes national and international tours for more than five years thanks to the show Genuine Imperfects . Later he left this project and founded in 2006 his own company, Solo Manolo, in which he creates and directs Locomotive , with which he travels Spanish and foreign stages for three years. In 2010 he creates and directs together with Xavi Erra his first great hall show, Plecs. C on Erra also creates four years later Rudo, a montage co-produced by the GREC Festival de Barcelona and which is already premiering under the umbrella of the Manolo Alcántara Company, founded that same year 2014. His latest creation is Déjà vu , which has seven performances planned this season.