The TikTok app is coming to the Windows 10 store as a PWA

After the hangover of Windows 11, today we continue to know more details about the new operating system from Redmond. A Windows 11 that promises to offer different options with which to end one of the great handicaps such as the lack of applications.

This will be possible thanks to a more attractive Microsoft Store for developers and users and the ability to run Android applications. So, during yesterday’s conference, Panos Panay showed us how the TikTok application works on Windows 11 thanks to WSL2 (Windows Subsystem for Linux). A very attractive solution that has been requested by users for years.

TikTok is preparing with its PWA

However, and despite the fact that there is still a long way to go to officially receive Windows 11 and the accompanying Android applications, today we learn that the TikTok application is already available in the Windows 10 store. C is far from being the case. the app that the folks in Redmond showed off at yesterday’s conference.

This, although it is a Progressive Web App (PWA), gives us the possibility to take full advantage of the Bytedance social network, allowing us to access all the videos hosted on the social network, follow new users. , watch live, send or receive messages, and even download videos that we have stored on our PC.

While this isn’t the TikTok app we’ve all been waiting for, the truth is that it makes the wait shorter for anyone who’s been waiting like the water of May for their arrival. Either way, it’s good news that large companies are daring to launch their apps, even as a PWA. What do you think of this news?

Developer: Bytedance Pte. Ltd.

Price: Free