the-time-change-hardly-saves-energy-and-will-hardly-be-noticed-on-the-electricity-bill

This weekend the time changes: in the early morning of Saturday 30 to Sunday 31 of October, The clock is turned back one hour and at 3. 00, in the Peninsula, it will be 2 again. 00 , giving entry to the new winter time. The most immediate effect will be noticeable in natural light: starting this Sunday, it will dawn and dusk earlier. Seasonal time changes, which occur twice a year in the European Union, in March and October, were designed to save energy. This Sunday comes at the height of the rise in electricity prices, which have been breaking historical records for weeks. But, at present, experts agree that the energy saving produced by the change of time is minimal.

In its beginnings, in the middle of the last century, the clock movement served to take advantage of the hours of natural light and save energy. Now, the economic impact is practically negligible. Ricardo Izurzun, spokesperson for the energy and climate change area of ​​Ecologistas en Acción (EA), explained to Efeverde: “Changing the time could make sense ago 40 or 50 years, when lighting represented a significant energy consumption ”. Today, “it is a fairly small use.” For her part, Laura Ramos, communication manager at Ecooo, which promotes and develops projects in favor of a new sustainable energy model, explains that this time change leads to “minimal” energy savings. In the previous time change, the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) warned that the savings may be “not very significant” and depends on factors such as the weather or the geographical location. But, as he clarifies, there are no recent studies.

This almost negligible saving, together with the disorders and alterations of the biorhythms caused by the time change, make the majority of Europeans choose to finish with the same. The European Commission carried out a consultation in 2018 in which 84% of the 4.6 million citizens who participated were in favor of stopping changing the hour. The body then proposed to abolish the directive that establishes them, and that each country choose whether to keep the winter or summer time. Initially, the Commission recommended that the Member States take the decision in 2019, but it had already been postponed to this 2021, a year in which it did not take place either. The lack of consensus among the countries, and also within them, augurs that the decision will be long. The president of the National Commission for the Rationalization of Spanish Hours, José Luis Casero, has indicated that the October timetable is the one that should be adopted, because it is “the most consistent with factors such as health, rest, productivity and work and school performance “.

Javier Albares, specialist in Clinical Neurophysiology and expert in Sleep Medicine, agrees with Casero:” Although the winter time arouses less sympathy among the vast majority of the population, from the point of view of medical view is more beneficial ”. The change to winter time can cause slight disorders, especially in the most vulnerable population, such as children or the elderly, which can affect eating habits, concentration and mood, but are temporary and remit within three or four days. “The best thing would be not to change the schedule,” acknowledges Albares, who offers a series of tips for a faster adaptation to the change in winter time: try to go to bed with the new schedule, adjust meal times and, above all, expose yourself to natural light. “Sunlight, which is the main guide for our rhythm, is key. It is advisable to receive it at least two hours a day, preferably in the morning ”, he concludes.