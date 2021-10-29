the-time-change-is-maintained-despite-the-european-commission's-attempt-to-abolish-it

Playing with time and tinkering back and forth with the hours of a clock can end in a nightmare with no way out, and this has happened to the European Commission. Brussels approved three years ago a draft directive to put an end to the summer and winter time jumps that the Commission itself regulated as of 1980. But this Sunday the European clocks will turn back again because the proposal of the Community Executive ran aground as soon as its legislative process began. “He doesn’t even know the time that men count it”, say the verses of García Calvo, but the hands and digits of European clocks will keep dancing until the 27 Union countries manage to agree on how to stop them.

It has been of little use that the European Parliament has repeatedly spoken out against the time change. Or that a public consultation in which more than 4.5 million citizens participated showed that the 76% claimed “to have a negative experience” with the sway of the clocks. The time will go back irretrievably late this Sunday morning (at 3. 00 will be 2. 00). And, in all probability, it will be brought forward again in six months to the despair of the European Commission and of the people who reject so much watchmaking disorder.

“There is no news, the file is still more or more stagnant. less in the same position as in 2018 ″, acknowledges a diplomatic source from the Council of the EU. The project was approved by the Commission under the chairmanship of Jean-Claude Juncker and seemed like a farewell gift from a politician unafraid of the passage of time after 30 years in positions of maximum responsibility. But the Luxembourg veteran choked the famous 60 minutes and left Brussels without being able to finish with the hourly dance.

The European Parliament picked up the baton and in March of this year the Transport Commission urged that the time change of this 31 of October was the last in history. The parliamentarians had already supported the settlement during the previous legislature, with a large majority of 410 votes in favor, 192 against and 51 abstentions. But the governments have ignored the parliamentary clamor and the suspension of the time change, initially scheduled for 2019 and later postponed to 2021, is still pending an agreement that is not yet in sight. on the horizon.

The geographical dimension of the EU itself complicates the debate, because the impact of a permanent or variable schedule is very different in Athens or Helsinki; in Amsterdam or Warsaw. In the Finnish capital, the shortest day of the year (winter solstice) offers less than six hours of sunlight, by 19 hours in the summer solstice, according to an impact study of the European Parliament. In the south, according to the same study, the balance is more balanced with 15 hours at the highest peak and somewhat more than nine at the other end. The differences in sunlight between east and west within the same time zone can also exceed 90 minutes.

“All countries, in general, are willing to debate ”the abolition of the time change, summarized the presidency of the Council in the document that includes the first steps of the draft directive at the end of 2018. But the initial tests already made it clear that “some delegations expressed their support for the proposal while others opted for maintaining the time change in their territory due, above all, to the lack of plausible evidence on the possible benefits of its abolition”, according to summarizes the aforementioned document.

Even the supporters of abolishing the time change did not fully agree, because some partners would like to stay with daylight saving time (standard time plus one hour) and others, with the winter one, a choice that is usually marked by the geographical position of each country. Brussels thus exposed itself to opening a Pandora’s box and the Union ending with almost as many hours as members, a dangerous fragmentation for the single market that was precisely what was attempted to be avoided when summer time was regulated.

The Commission succeeded in the first place that in 1980 it was set the same day to eat 60 clock minutes for summer. It took four years of negotiation to agree on that calendar, and even then the EU only had nine members. The Commission returned to the fray two decades later. And from the year 2000, a directive harmonizes both the date of the jump forward (last Sunday in March) and the date of the step back (last Sunday in October). This directive also obliges to make the time change, which banished the possibility of any EU country staying the whole year with its usual schedule.

Brussels thus consolidated some swings that were They had premiered in some countries at the beginning of the 20th century – almost always with the aim of saving energy – and which became generalized from 1974 after the oil crisis. The resistance of public opinion to the new system was initially very timid, except in a country like France. But the voices against have intensified in recent years and the Commission decided to submit to public consultation the possible abolition of the time change by stations.

Participation broke all records in this type of consultation, with more than 4.5 million responses (the 99, 8% of citizens and only 0.2% of companies). Interest was evident in some northern European countries: 70% of responses came from Germany, compared to less than 0.5% from Spain or Italy. The vast majority (84%) of the participants supported the abolition of the time change, citing health as the main reason for their choice. But the 54% of those in favor of abolishing the change do not bet on staying with the winter time (the one that is more in line with the time zone of each country ), but to perpetuate the 60 minutes ahead of daylight saving time.

The EU, in any case, it has been unable to translate this popular demand against the time change into a legal text. The 27 countries of the Union are still trapped by a rule that was born to avoid the hourly rout and has ended up becoming a heavy slab for many citizens and an unnecessary relic for the European Commission.